Mathieu Darche gets dumped in New York

Marc-Olivier Cook
Mathieu Darche gets dumped in New York
Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

With yesterday's loss to the Canadiens, the New York Islanders have officially been eliminated from the playoffs.

The club's end-of-season stretch has turned out to be a complete disaster on Long Island: the team lost six of its last seven games while fighting for a playoff spot.

And now, Mathieu Darche is being blamed for his team's poor results.

It has to be said: Darche's first year as GM of the Islanders didn't go as he would have hoped.

Darche fired his coach with four regular-season games remaining (and the Isles have lost two of three since Patrick Roy's departure), and he made some questionable moves during the season…

The additions of Brayden Schenn, Ondrej Palat, and Carson Soucy didn't help in the end. And Chris Botta, who has previously worked for the Isles and the New York Times, has essentially called out Darche in a post on X.

Here it is: 

The good news is that Islanders fans have every reason to be excited about the future.

Matthew Schaefer, Cole Eiserman, Kashawn Aitcheson, Viktor Eklund, Calum Ritchie… These guys are young and should be able to help the team win games for a very long time.

Especially since the Isles can count on Ilya Sorokin, who is 30 years old and one of the best goalies in the NHL today. 

Ultimately, we mustn't forget that Mathieu Darche is in his first year as a GM in the NHL. He'll make some good moves, some not-so-good moves… but he won't be able to make too many mistakes either, because his time on Long Island will be short-lived.

It's up to him to find a way to “redeem” himself. Because otherwise, he'll lose the trust of everyone within the organization… and that can't happen.


In a nutshell

– Note.

– These are beautiful photos.

– That's crazy too.

– I think so.

– Yeah.

– Read this.

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