Lenyn Sosa: The Blue Jays acquire a 22-home-run hitter for 2025

The Blue Jays have made a move.

The Toronto club announced that it has acquired Lenyn Sosa from Chicago. A prospect (Jordan Rich) went the other way, and Shane Bieber was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room for him on the 40-man roster.

Blue Jays acquire INF Lenyn Sosa from the White Sox for OF Jordan Rich, a 17th-round pick last year, and a player to be named or cash. Sosa hit 22 homers last year. He mostly played second base but also saw action at first and third base. Shane Bieber was moved to the 60-day IL to open a spot on the 40-man roster. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) April 13, 2026

Sosa is an outfielder who has had a negative WAR since the start of his career. He can play all three outfield positions and is primarily here to showcase his power at the plate.

He hit 22 home runs and drove in 75 runs last season. He has great potential.

It's likely that Tyler Fitzgerald, who hasn't played in Toronto since his recall, will be the one to go. Sosa should take his place on the bench as a right-handed pinch hitter when the team needs to generate a little power.

Will that help? Who knows. But we don't see the newcomer getting a regular spot since the outfield already has four guys capable of playing every day.

Obviously, he's not the savior. What will really help the team is when the injured players return. George Springer and Addison Barger should be back soon, but not Alejandro Kirk.

Will the guys currently on the roster be able to turn the tide?

10 Blue Jays on the IL, $100 million payroll. From Springer & Yesavage to Bieber & Santander, let's look at how close they are to returning… @Sportsnet https://t.co/JvhcVc6cJU — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 13, 2026

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