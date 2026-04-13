It’s been a struggle for the Mets and Francisco Lindor

Credit: What a fascinating sports team the New York Mets are! Barely 10% of the MLB season has been played, and already a wave of panic is sweeping through the Queens neighborhood of New York City. The Mets have lost their last five games, and the offense isn’t living up to its potential. Juan Soto is […]

What a fascinating sports team the New York Mets are!

Barely 10% of the MLB season has been played, and already a wave of panic is sweeping through the Queens neighborhood of New York City. The Mets have lost their last five games, and the offense isn't living up to its potential. Juan Soto is on the injured list. Bo Bichette was booed early in the season. Even though it means absolutely nothing with only 16 games played, they're in last place in their division.

Above all, one of the team's pillars, Francisco Lindor, is playing terribly. The stats don't lie. He's making mental errors. With Soto out, he should be stepping up his game, but the opposite is happening. Lindor now almost single-handedly embodies the Mets' old guard. Gone to pastures new are Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, and others. The players change, but the script seems to remain the same in this farce that is the New York Mets.

The Mets have a credibility problem: https://t.co/3FFXXslZUn — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 13, 2026

The collapse of New York's sports teams

It's crazy, but New York City, despite having multiple sports teams, has historically never been considered a championship city. Even less so these days.

To illustrate the point, the region's three teams in the National Hockey League won't be participating in the spring playoffs, which begin in a few days.

In the NFL, the Jets are a laughingstock—and that's putting it mildly. The Giants are going in circles and aren't playing good football.

Rory McIlroy has won two Masters since the Jets had their last interception pic.twitter.com/GxiFhOh5U9 — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) April 13, 2026

In basketball, the Knicks are doing well and have a shot at the championship, but they struggled for several years before that. The Nets shot .244 in 2026 and their popularity is slim.

On top of all that, the Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009.

For those curious, New York fans are generally split into two camps. There are the JIMs (Jets-Islanders-Mets), and then those who root for the Giants, Rangers, and Yankees. Both groups share the Knicks. Poor JIMs, honestly—they've been suffering for decades.

What the future holds for the Mets

Getting back to the Mets specifically, to add another layer to the story, they kick off a three-game series tonight in Los Angeles against the two-time World Series champions, the Dodgers. What will it take for things to finally turn around? They can spend hundreds of millions of dollars, but the results just aren't there. And while we can preach patience, at what point will the fans' patience reach its limit? Could firing the manager be the wake-up call needed to shake things up? Yet this approach doesn't seem to be working for CF Montréal…

Should the Mets take the keys to the car away from Francisco Lindor? The question is worth asking. In any case, if the Mets don't make the playoffs by 2026, it will be time to seriously consider hitting the panic button.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.