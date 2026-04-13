Is the Toronto Argonauts quarterback returning to the NFL?

At 32, Chad Kelly hasn't ruled out a return to the NFL.

The Toronto Argonauts' star quarterback recently told the Denver Gazette that his ultimate ambition remains to play at the top level of the sport. Although he currently dominates the Canadian Football League (CFL), the nephew of the legendary Jim Kelly believes his raw talent warrants a second chance south of the border.

Kelly's career has been a rollercoaster ride. Drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2017, his American career derailed after a bizarre 2018 incident involving a home invasion. After a stint with the Indianapolis Colts, it was in Toronto that he finally broke out, leading the Argos to a Grey Cup victory in 2022 before being named the league's Most Outstanding Player (MOP) in 2023.

However, the athlete's past has often caught up with him. Between a major suspension in 2024 for violating the gender-based violence policy and a devastating leg injury during the Eastern Conference final, Kelly went through a dark period. Today, he says he's a changed man. Now a father and husband, he claims to have left behind the youthful mistakes that tarnished his reputation.

A Decisive 2026 Season for the Toronto Argonauts

After missing nearly the entire 2025 season due to fractures in his tibia and fibula, the No. 12 says he is finally physically ready. The Argonauts will be closely monitoring his fitness level starting when training camp opens on May 8. For Kelly, every pass he completes in 2026 will serve as a calling card to NFL scouts.

The “Boatmen's” schedule looks set to be a busy one. After preseason games in May, Toronto will kick off its regular season on June 12 against the Montreal Alouettes. For Chad Kelly, it's not just about winning games, but proving that his redemption—both personal and athletic—is complete. If he stays healthy, the American dream could very well become a reality once again.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.