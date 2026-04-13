Here’s why the NFL is interested in Europe

The days when the NFL was content with just a few exhibition games in London are long gone.

Today, conquering the Old Continent has become a long-term business strategy. Having learned from the failure of “NFL Europa” in 2007, the league has traded its merchandise for the massive export of its “real” regular season.

The resounding success of the games in London and, more recently, the unprecedented enthusiasm seen in Germany confirm that European fans are hungry for authenticity. This market, considered mature and endowed with strong purchasing power, offers an essential growth driver for a league that is saturating its domestic market in the United States.

Paris 2026: The Next Major American Football Event

The announcement of a regular-season game in Paris in 2026 marks a historic turning point for French fans. This choice is no coincidence: it follows the awarding of the New Orleans Saints' marketing rights in France through the Global Markets Program. This initiative allows franchises to establish a local presence through community events and the development of flag football.

France thus joins Germany and the United Kingdom as a strategic pillar. Roger Goodell's goal is clear: to transform the NFL into a global league capable of filling modern stadiums like Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or the Stade de France, while managing the challenges of time zones.

Europe combines all the advantages: state-of-the-art infrastructure, a culture of premium events, and relative logistical proximity to the U.S. East Coast. While the idea of a permanent franchise outside the United States remains complex, the increasing number of international games proves that the NFL is no longer just passing through Europe: it is settling there permanently to redefine the continent's sports landscape.

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