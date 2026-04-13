Former NFL player dies at age 30 in a car accident

The professional sports world is in shock following the announcement of the sudden death of Chris Payton-Jones, a former NFL defensive back, at the age of just 30.

The young man lost his life last weekend in a tragic car accident in Florida, a report confirmed by local media in Jacksonville.

A native of Florida, Payton-Jones had carved out a prominent place for himself among the elite of American football. During his NFL career, he played for four prestigious franchises: the Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Tennessee Titans. In 29 games played at the highest level, he distinguished himself through his perseverance, earning six starts as a starter.

After his time in the big leagues, he continued to pursue his passion with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the United Football League (UFL). His passing leaves a huge void within this organization, where he was considered a pillar.

An exemplary leader with an inspiring journey

Beyond his on-field statistics, it is the man behind the athlete that the league mourns today. In an official statement, the UFL emphasized that Chris was a “shining light” and a respected leader in the locker room. His work ethic and resilience in the face of injuries made him a role model for his teammates.

Before shining in the pros, Payton-Jones made a name for himself at the University of Nebraska with the Cornhuskers between 2014 and 2017. His 2016 season remains etched in memory, earning him honors in the Big Ten Conference thanks to his three interceptions and ten passes defended.

The untimely passing of this talented 5-foot-11 player is a stark reminder of life's fragility. The American football community is now paying tribute to honor the memory of an athlete who, despite his trials, never stopped smiling and working tirelessly.

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