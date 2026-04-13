David Reinbacher has a role to play in the playoffs: “There’s no doubt in my mind”

So? What did you think of David Reinbacher yesterday?

Nearly three years after being drafted by the Canadiens, the defenseman finally played his first NHL game. He did so under conditions that weren't exactly easy.

The only right-handed player in the lineup… the Islanders were fighting for their survival… the Austrian's third game in three nights…

But in the end, the defenseman did well. He wasn't thrown into the deep end (Peter DeBoer's men weren't exactly going all out, in my opinion) and his ice time was limited.

But he did well. He notably picked up his first NHL point, but above all, he did what was asked of him.

David Reinbacher's first NHL game: 1 assist / 1 point / +1

2 shots on goal

1 hit

2 blocked shots

11:17 of ice time Limited responsibilities but a successful debut!#CH #Habs #Canadiens — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) April 13, 2026

Yesterday, he became the third player from the 2023 draft class to make his debut with the Canadiens this season. Florian Xhekaj and Jacob Fowler also did the same in 2025-2026.

Fowler actually earned the win yesterday.

Just two 21-year-olds making their mark Just two 21-year-olds doing their thing#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/mbNVOJjnfr — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 13, 2026

But as the season winds down, the question people are asking about Reinbacher is this: what's the plan for him in the coming days?

Normally, there's no reason to believe the Canadiens will want to sit him out for tomorrow's game. But once the playoffs begin, what will happen?

The question was posed to Renaud Lavoie this morning on BPM Sports. And the insider believes the defenseman has what it takes to be in uniform for the Canadiens' first playoff game.

There is “no doubt in his mind” that the Austrian can play a role in the playoffs.

The fact that Reino is right-handed and capable of contributing solid minutes in a more limited role could work in his favor. And if he plays well tomorrow, he could buy himself some time and convince the Habs to give him a chance in the first round.

The reporter notes that fielding five left-handed players in a playoff game would be risky. So, it seems we really believe Alexandre Carrier will be back for the first playoff game?

Obviously, this is a decision that won't be made this Monday morning. As Gilbert Delorme and Anthony Marcotte have pointed out, it would be a major challenge for the prospect.

Tomorrow's game will tell us more about the Canadiens' plans.

It's crazy, though, how quickly things change. After all, just last Friday, we were practically wondering if Alexandre Carrier would struggle to reclaim his spot for the playoffs.

And on Monday morning, we're talking about David Reinbacher as an option. Noah Dobson's injury (which couldn't be honored on Long Island due to his absence) changed everything, you say?

We agree that Mike Matheson and Kaiden Guhle will continue to play together in the playoffs—barring a surprise. We also agree that Lane Hutson will continue to get plenty of ice time.

If Alexandre Carrier can return for the first round and the Habs really decide to put their trust in David Reinbacher for the playoffs, it's likely that Adam Engstrom will be sent down to the Rocket… and we'll see whether Arber Xhekaj or Jayden Struble ends up in the stands.

overtime

Today is a day off for the Canadiens.

Tomorrow will be the final game of the regular season. It will take place in Philadelphia (against a team fighting for survival) in a potential matchup between Matvei Michkov and David Reinbacher.

In the meantime, the Canadiens will be watching two games tonight: Red Wings vs. Lightning (7:00 p.m.) and Sabres vs. Blackhawks (8:30 p.m.). These are crucial matchups in the race for the playoffs.

The Sabres and the Lightning have one game in hand over the Canadiens, and they both hold the tiebreaker advantage by having won more games in regulation.

The Canadiens currently have a 3% chance of winning their division and a 33% chance of finishing in second place. So logically, they have a 64% chance of starting their playoff series on the road.

They have a 67% chance of facing the Lightning in the playoffs and a 30% chance of facing the Sabres. The Bruins and the Senators are still possibilities… but for that to happen, they'd have to win the division.