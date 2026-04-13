“Brendan Gallagher needs to go talk to Kirby Dach and tell him to snap out of it”

Kirby Dach returned to action last week (April 7) after missing three weeks of play.

And let's just say that since his return, the forward hasn't been playing the best hockey of his career.

No. 77 has been held scoreless in four games, has a -2 plus/minus rating… and has only two shots on goal to his credit. He's practically invisible on the ice, to put it another way.

But it goes even further than the stats on paper: lately, Dach has looked more like a spectator on the ice when compared to the other Canadiens players. All the other guys are capable of playing their role and contributing in their own way, which isn't the case with Dach right now.

And Maxim Lapierre is right when he says it takes someone to tell him to wake up. That someone is Brendan Gallagher:

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Gilbert Delorme also shares Lapierre's opinion.

It's hard not to agree with the two former Canadiens players when they say that Dach isn't playing the right way and that it's starting to upset a lot of people in Montreal.

Because if Dach (at least) looked like a guy who wants to help the team right now, we wouldn't be having these discussions about him…

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What's frustrating is seeing that the Canadiens want to trust their big forward… but the results just haven't been there for a long time now.

And for a guy who watches the games from the press box and has given his all his entire career for the Canadiens like Brendan Gallagher, it must certainly be pretty frustrating. Gally may not be moving forward anymore, but no one will ever take away his fighting spirit on the ice…

Anyway.

The point is, Dach needs to wake up before it's too late. Because let's not forget: this guy is currently in the final year of his contract.

And if he wants to stay in Montreal, he needs to find a way to contribute to the team's success. Although it might already be too late…

Quick Q&A

– Yes.

The Canadiens have their goaltending duo for the future! pic.twitter.com/u0Ru5wG2Ks — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 13, 2026

– A defenseman is heading to Laval.

The Rocket has recalled defenseman Darick Louis-Jean from the Trois-Rivières Lions. Defenseman Darick Louis-Jean has been recalled from the Trois-Rivières Lions. pic.twitter.com/ifUYn3SwlM — x – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) April 13, 2026

– Not bad.

Official prediction on Elias Pettersson: • They give in on the retention slot and retain $2.

6m• Trade EP40 to Detroit for pennies on the dollar compared to his 2024 value • He returns to about a 60-70 point pace next season, but never truly elite again https://t.co/5sMAc0b96H

pic.twitter.com/p4CPrjQJSB — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) April 13, 2026

– Reinforcements in Toronto.