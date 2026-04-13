Brendan Gallagher: It looks like the end is near

Right now, the Canadiens are looking for a way to give their forwards some ice time.

A guy like Zachary Bolduc, for example, took Joe Veleno's spot yesterday. I don't know if that will be the case again tomorrow and in Game 1 of the playoffs.

Bolduc, in addition to scoring, played well last night.

But what's also noticeable is that for the past week, Brendan Gallagher has been in the same boat as Patrik Laine: he's not part of the rotation. He's simply out of the lineup.

The veteran, who is well-liked by his teammates, is clearly not making the front office happy due to his performance. The message couldn't be clearer right now.

It's worth noting that I don't believe Gally is on the sidelines due to an injury. If that were the case, the Habs would say so, just to save the veteran's dignity a little.

Gallagher, who was in the photo celebrating Nick Suzuki's 100th point after being absent from the one marking Cole Caufield's 50th goal, is a winner and must undoubtedly be frustrated by the current situation. That's normal.

Another one for the Museum of Fine Arts Hang this one in the Museum of Fine Arts too#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Etdb6a0x9A — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 13, 2026

Right now, I'm having a hard time believing the Canadiens will really want to bring Brendan Gallagher back to the lineup in 2026-2027. After all, what we're seeing right now sends a strong message.

Are we there yet? Not quite, since the offseason hasn't arrived yet. We'll first see what his role will be in the playoffs.

But would you be completely surprised if the Habs announced a summer injury to place him on the LTIR? If management decided to buy him out this summer?

I don't believe he'll retire or be traded. But the other two options are possible.

Whether through a buyout or the LTIR, the 2027-2028 payroll would surely be reduced (either by deferring young players' bonuses or through buyout penalties), but the club sees its window opening and must take advantage of it by putting the best possible lineup on the ice.

And let's just say we suspect that HuGo doesn't see Gally (who seems to be talking about his time in Montreal in the past tense) as the savior for the future…

Brendan Gallagher today on being a healthy scratch and a Habs bubble player: “I'm comfortable with what I bring to this group. If my number is called, I know I contribute. If not, you be a good teammate, that's it. I'm grateful for the amount of time I've had in this city and… pic.twitter.com/L7b0rTbSio — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 8, 2026

Speaking in the past tense… not being in Caufield's photo… missing several games… it really seems like several clues are right under our noses in this case.

Should we pay attention to them?

In a nutshell

– Must-read.

– A name to watch in Laval.

The Zurich Lions and Vinzenz Rohrer lose their series against Davos. It's highly likely that the #GoHabsGo will reassign him to the Laval Rocket in the coming days. He is eligible for the remainder of the AHL season and the playoffs. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 13, 2026

– Wow.

– Auston Matthews' future continues to be the talk of the town.

David Pagnotta: I haven't gotten any indication at all that Auston Matthews would want to not be part of this, that his mindset has changed; the only scenario I see where it shifts…is if whoever comes in says…our best approach now is to rebuild – Leafs Morning Take (4/8) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 13, 2026

– What do you think?