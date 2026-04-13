Bo Bichette still hasn’t recovered from last year’s injury

In a panic-stricken move after finding themselves on the wrong side of the story in the Kyle Tucker saga, the New York Mets signed free agent Bo Bichette to a costly contract this winter.

And so far, the three-year, $126 million contract is far from paying off, as “Little Bichette” is batting .235 with just one home run and nine RBIs so far this season.

These poor numbers by the 28-year-old's standards could, however, be explained by the fact that Bichette is reportedly still recovering from a left knee sprain sustained late last season while with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Scouts I've spoken with who have watched Mets' Bo Bichette run the bases don't think he looks fully healthy. Bichette sprained the PCL in his left knee last September and appears to still be nursing the injury.https://t.co/l2eda07aBm — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) April 13, 2026

That's what some MLB scouts are saying, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He didn't run from first to third the other day. He also couldn't hit a ball that Jeff McNeil dropped.

These same scouts believe that Bichette's knee still hasn't fully healed, which is hurting him at the plate and on the basepaths. It's still unclear whether he'll be able to return to 100%, which is a concern for the Mets right now.

Bichette's sprint speed has dropped to 25.4 feet per second this season, which is much slower than it was during the 2025 season before his injury.

However, if his bat can get back on track, his speed won't be much of an issue for the Mets. But let's just say that for now, it seems like Bichette's contract isn't going in the right direction.

After being swept by the Sacramento Athletics and heading on the road to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets will desperately need their young star to step up.

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