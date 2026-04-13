An NFL draft prospect is reported to have been involved in a fatal accident

Rueben Bain Jr. , a prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines following revelations about a 2024 car accident that had tragic consequences.

According to a report published Sunday, the University of Miami player was reportedly involved in a collision that occurred in the early morning hours of March 17, 2024, on Interstate 95 in Miami.

Documents indicate that Bain was driving an SUV when he rear-ended another vehicle before crashing into concrete barriers multiple times.

Also in the vehicle were his teammates Wesley Bissainthe and Nyjalik Kelly, as well as a 22-year-old passenger, Destiny Betts. She was rushed to a Miami hospital in critical condition. After spending nearly three months in a coma, she sadly succumbed to her injuries on June 13, 2024.

The accident report states that Bain received a ticket for reckless driving. However, no criminal charges were filed against him prior to the victim's death. It is also noted that no sobriety test was administered at the scene.

In a statement released to the media, Destiny Betts' family described the incident as a “tragic accident,” while expressing their hope that Bain would find the best possible path forward in his life and career.

A delicate situation ahead of the draft

These revelations come as Rueben Bain Jr. is drawing the attention of NFL scouts. Ranked among the top prospects for the draft, notably on Mel Kiper Jr.'s list, he holds an enviable position thanks to his remarkable performances.

During the 2025 season, he had the best campaign of his young career, helping lead Miami to the college playoff championship game. With 9.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks, he established himself as one of the most dominant defensive players in the league.

Nevertheless, this situation could influence teams' perceptions as the draft approaches, with his name circulating among the top potential picks.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.