Alexander Zharovsky: Bob Hartley sees him as a gem

Alexander Zharovsky is currently playing in his first KHL playoffs with Salavat Yulaev Ufa.

Although he isn't the best player on the ice, he's still making an impression for a 19-year-old.

He even managed to impress a certain Bob Hartley, who called him a gem during an appearance on BPM Sports on Monday.

“The Canadiens definitely have a gem” – Bob Hartley pic.twitter.com/McRTP4dVc6 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 13, 2026

That's quite a compliment coming from someone who is currently in his fifth season as a head coach in the KHL.

At first glance, looking at Zharovsky's playoff stats, one might think there's nothing impressive about them. He has recorded just two assists in nine games.

But the Canadiens prospect is currently facing off against Bob Hartley's team, giving Hartley the chance to watch him play up close. According to Hartley, Zharovsky is adapting to the professional playoff game and remains a dangerous player on the ice.

What Bob Hartley likes about this player is his attitude. He described him as a hard-working young player who has a good attitude off the ice.

He even explained that he sees a similarity between Demidov and Zharovsky in their work ethic off the ice.

Determination and work ethic are qualities that all NHL general managers love to see in their players. It's great to see that Zharovsky possesses an attitude that aligns with these values.

Salavat Yulaev Ufa and Zharovsky are currently trailing 3-0 in their series against Bob Hartley's Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. So his season could come to an end on Tuesday.

If that's the case, the Habs prospect can be satisfied with his first season in the KHL.

In a nutshell

– The extra development time will do him good.

Was it a wise decision by Michael Hage to wait another year before turning pro? Pierre McGuire: “He's not ready to be a second-line center in the NHL. I commend the kid.” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/Lp5N0yxukM — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) April 13, 2026

– Nothing is going right for CF Montréal.

This is getting old https://t.co/ndQ0kTl83O — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 13, 2026

– A beautiful tribute.

Awesome stuff by the New York Rangers ahead of Jonathan Quick's final NHL game (via @NHL)pic.twitter.com/7OuhQZZzqZ — BarDown (@BarDown) April 13, 2026

– The Canadiens must win to have a chance at home-ice advantage.