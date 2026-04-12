Travis Hunter contradicts Ian Rapoport

Travis Hunter , the second overall pick in the 2025 draft, is already making headlines even before the start of his second season in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars player recently responded to comments made by insider Ian Rapoport regarding his future role… and to put it mildly, he doesn't entirely agree.

According to Rapoport, the Jaguars organization is reportedly considering using Hunter primarily as a full-time cornerback, while giving him some limited opportunities on offense as a receiver.

A vision that, according to several teams last year, would better align with the player's projected value in the NFL. The idea would therefore be to maximize his defensive impact, where some scouts believed he could excel more.

However, Travis Hunter does not seem ready to give up his unique identity. The player who built his reputation as a versatile athlete clearly wants to continue playing on both sides of the ball. Despite internal reports and media speculation, he maintains his desire to remain a true “two-way” player—a rarity in modern professional football.

Even though he is currently recovering from a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) injury, Hunter makes no secret of his ambitions. He wants to prove that he can be a key player on both defense and offense—a massive challenge in a league as demanding as the NFL.

A Promising Rookie Season Despite Setbacks

During his first season, cut short to seven games, Hunter offered a glimpse of his immense potential. On defense, he recorded 15 tackles, including 11 solo tackles, and made three pass deflections. On offense, he caught 28 passes for 298 yards and scored a touchdown, proving he can contribute effectively as a receiver.

These statistics, though limited by injuries, attest to his exceptional versatility. It remains to be seen whether the Jaguars will allow him to fully harness this unique talent or if they will opt for a more traditional approach.

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