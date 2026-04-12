The Canadiens join the Sabres at the top of the division

For the second time in 23 hours, the CH faced a big game against a Metropolitan Division team in the thick of the playoff race.

Jacob Fowler was back in net for the first time in a week.

Here are the lineups:

David Reinbacher was paired with Arber Xhekaj for his first NHL game.

The best chance of the first period went to Juraj Slafkovsky.

He was unable to capitalize.

Juraj Slafkovský ALMOST opened the scoring with this backdoor opportunity pic.twitter.com/JpNdty2uH6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2026

In the second period, the Habs woke up.

They scored three goals in 55 seconds. On the first goal, Nick Suzuki recorded his 100th point of the season.

NICK SUZUKI'S 100TH POINT OF THE SEASON NICK SUZUKI'S 100TH POINT OF THE SEASON#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cyhZ0J0bnW — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 12, 2026

On the second goal, he set up Ivan Demidov, who scored his 19th goal.

101st point for the captain.

DEMIDOV MAKES IT 2-0 ON THE POWER PLAY That's 101 points for Nick Suzuki! pic.twitter.com/jD0nUZib1d — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 12, 2026

And on the third goal (by Alex Newhook), David Reinbacher recorded his first NHL point.

David Reinbacher scores his first NHL point on Alex Newhook's goal! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/SFYtDVymsU — RDS (@RDSca) April 12, 2026

And in the shadow of these impressive milestones, Lane Hutson tied Larry Robinson for the most assists in a single season by a Habs defenseman.

Last year, Hutson had 66 points. This season, he has 66 assists.

Most assists in a season by a Canadiens defenseman: 66 — Lane Hutson in 2025-26

66 — Larry Robinson in 1976-77 Still has 4 more periods left to play this season. https://t.co/mZFuxxlq7x pic.twitter.com/nhKhDcKhw6 — William Dubé (@williamdube_) April 12, 2026

The Islanders cut the lead, denying Jacob Fowler a shutout.

But it was too little, too late.

Final score: 4-1 Canadiens, who added a late goal courtesy of Bolduc. The Islanders are officially eliminated. In fact, none of the three New York teams will make the playoffs.

Martin St-Louis's squad will wrap up its season on Tuesday in Philadelphia. They'll need to earn at least one point to have any hope of finishing first in the division.

Keep in mind that they don't hold the tiebreaker against either the Sabres—who face the Blackhawks and the Stars—or the Lightning—who face the Red Wings and the Rangers.

Overtime

– Oh, really? He was on the ice for a few seconds, but unfortunately, he didn't find the back of the net.

Habs fans chanting “We want Caufield” with the Isles' net empty. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 13, 2026

– Good to hear.

Suzuki's (100) and Reinbacher's (1) pucks have been collected Suzuki (100) and Reinbacher's (1) pucks have been collected#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fm0g3vH5LZ — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 13, 2026

– Jacob Fowler played well tonight. He may have lost his shutout, but he still stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced.

– It's definitely different.

Holy jeez – David Reinbacher exchanging passes with the likes of Suzuki, Caufield, and Slaf will result in more offensive chances than doing so with Arseneau, Dineen, and Simoneau? Who knew? — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) April 12, 2026

– Note to self.

So: #Habs David Reinbacher will be the 993rd player to play a regular season game in @CanadiensMTL history tonight! — Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) April 12, 2026

– A hard hit.