The Alouettes announce several jersey number changes

The Montreal Alouettes have made a series of jersey number changes ahead of the 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) season, an update that affects several key players on offense, defense, and special teams.

These adjustments come as the team continues its preparations following a 2025 season that ended in the Grey Cup final.

Among the most notable changes, running back Travis Theis is switching from number 30 to number 5. The 25-year-old, a native of Pratt, Kansas, had a solid rookie season with the Montreal Alouettes, splitting playing time at the running back position. In 2025, he racked up 365 rushing yards, 162 receiving yards, and a touchdown on a kick return, demonstrating his versatility.

Meanwhile, defensive back Robert Kennedy III is also changing his number, moving from 31 to the prestigious number 1. With 30 defensive tackles in his first season, he quickly established himself as a key part of the Montreal Alouettes' secondary.

Other changes include Don Callis (35 to 21), Dustin Crum, who will now wear number 16 following his stint with the Ottawa Redblacks, and special teams returner DeVonte Dedmon, who will sport number 7.

Several new faces and renewed ambitions for Montreal

Among other moves, lineman Braydon Noll will wear number 55, while receiver Jerreth Sterns will take over number 89 and look to make his mark in the Montreal Alouettes' passing attack. Young prospect Isaac Gaillaretz will wear number 80 after being drafted from Laval University.

These changes come as the Montreal Alouettes have had a relatively quiet offseason, while adding key pieces like Dustin Crum, Jerreth Sterns, and DeVonte Dedmon. The team has, however, lost several key veterans, including Austin Mack, Marc-Antoine Dequoy, and Darnell Sankey.

In 2025, the Montreal Alouettes finished second in the Eastern Conference with a 10-8 record, before winning the Eastern Conference Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and falling to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 112th Grey Cup. The organization is now looking ahead to the 2026 CFL Draft, scheduled for April 28, with the goal of maintaining its competitiveness.