Rumors are intensifying regarding A.J. Brown and the Patriots

The Philadelphia Eagles sent shockwaves through the NFL on Friday by acquiring Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks in a trade that immediately reignites speculation about their receiving corps.

This unexpected acquisition now raises a major question in the league: Are the Eagles actually considering trading away their star receiver A.J. Brown?

This possibility, though unconfirmed, is already drawing the attention of several teams, including the New England Patriots, who are seen as a logical candidate should Philadelphia decide to open the door to a trade. According to several observers, a potential trade involving Brown could be more likely to materialize after June 1, due to salary implications. However, a move before the NFL Draft, scheduled for late April, remains possible and would have a direct impact on the market.

In an analysis published by Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, the idea of a trade involving A.J. Brown is presented as a scenario to watch closely, especially if the Eagles choose to maximize their draft capital.

A trade that could shake up the end of the first round

According to Sobleski, if the New England Patriots were to acquire Brown before the draft, the trade would most likely involve the 31st overall pick. That first-round pick would then become a strategic asset for a team in the early second round looking to move up to select a quarterback.

In this scenario, the Philadelphia Eagles would become the holders of that 31st pick, giving them additional flexibility to reshape their offense despite the recent addition of Wicks.

However, one factor could deter several teams: Philadelphia has no intention of drafting a quarterback with this pick. The Eagles might instead target another receiver or an offensive player, which would reduce interest from teams looking to move up for a passer.

For now, no official decision has been made regarding A.J. Brown's future, but his name is already emerging as one of the most closely watched as the NFL Draft approaches.

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