Noah Dobson will miss the start of the playoffs

Mathis Therrien
Noah Dobson will miss the start of the playoffs
Credit: Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

We were waiting for an update on Noah Dobson this morning after seeing the defenseman leave last night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He took a shot to the hand and didn't travel with the team to New York.

Well, the Canadiens have just released an update on Noah Dobson, and let's just say it's not what we wanted to hear.

Noah Dobson will be re-evaluated in two weeks for his upper-body injury, which means he'll miss the start of the playoffs.

David Reinbacher has been recalled as a result.

Details to follow


Overtime

This is a huge blow for the Canadiens, as Dobson has been one of the team's best defensemen this season.

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