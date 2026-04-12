Noah Dobson will miss the start of the playoffs

We were waiting for an update on Noah Dobson this morning after seeing the defenseman leave last night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He took a shot to the hand and didn't travel with the team to New York.

Well, the Canadiens have just released an update on Noah Dobson, and let's just say it's not what we wanted to hear.

Noah Dobson will be re-evaluated in two weeks for his upper-body injury, which means he'll miss the start of the playoffs.

Defenseman Noah Dobson has sustained an upper-body injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Defenseman Noah Dobson sustained an upper-body injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/KjjNY6hcXJ — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 12, 2026

David Reinbacher has been recalled as a result.

Details to follow

Overtime

This is a huge blow for the Canadiens, as Dobson has been one of the team's best defensemen this season.