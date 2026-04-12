It's done! Just a few days after Cole Caufield's 50th goal, Nick Suzuki reached his milestone.

A 100th point in a single season for the captain.

What a season!

NICK SUZUKI'S 100TH POINT OF THE SEASON NICK SUZUKI'S 100TH POINT OF THE SEASON#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cyhZ0J0bnW — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 12, 2026

He's the one who helped his linemates reach their goal milestones.

He recorded an assist on Caufield's 50th and Juraj Slafkovsky's 30th. This time, it was Slaf who stepped into the captain's role and helped him find the back of the net. There's been a lot of talk about Suzuki's 100th point (and rightly so), but Slaf's contribution deserves recognition as well.

The captain didn't have much time to celebrate his 100th point, as on the very next play, during a power play, he picked up his 101st point on Ivan Demidov's 19th goal.

Why not 20 goals in his rookie season for the Russian?

Details to follow…

Overtime

After goals by Suzuki and Demidov, Alex Newhook scored a third goal in 55 seconds.

On the goal, David Reinbacher, in his first game, picked up his first point. #Calder #OhNoJustLetItGo