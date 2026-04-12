NFL: Artificial intelligence is already changing draft decisions

The evaluation of NFL prospects is entering a new era, as artificial intelligence begins to transform traditional scouting methods.

The case of Caleb Downs, a former star player for the Ohio State Buckeyes, perfectly illustrates this technological shift.

A two-time All-American and winner of the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award given to the top college defensive back, Downs enters the draft with a solid reputation. However, one major unknown remains: his speed. By refusing to participate in the 40-yard dash at the Combine and his pro day, he left scouts without key data to assess his athletic potential.

Traditionally, National Football League teams relied on game footage, in-person observations, and discussions with coaches to fill this type of gap. But today, a new solution is emerging: artificial intelligence.

Using computer vision technologies, some companies are able to analyze college game footage to estimate players' actual speed. This data, comparable to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, offers a more objective assessment of performance.

In Caleb Downs' case, initial analyses suggest a playing speed lower than that of other prospects at his position. This could influence his role at the professional level, positioning him more as a roving linebacker near the line of scrimmage rather than a deep coverage specialist.

Artificial intelligence is already transforming draft decisions

Organizations are already using advanced tools, particularly through partnerships with Microsoft, to cross-reference thousands of data points in seconds. The goal is not to replace scouts, but to improve their decision-making.

Executives, such as those with the Minnesota Vikings, believe that AI represents a major evolution beyond simple statistical analysis. It no longer merely collects information; it interprets it.

Beyond Downs, this technology also makes it possible to identify hidden talent in less-publicized programs or to better understand a player's true potential based on how they perform on the field.

Nevertheless, experts agree: humans remain essential. Artificial intelligence acts as a complementary tool, an “assistant” capable of challenging traditional evaluations without ever completely replacing them.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.