Michael Hage: A Much Higher Salary in the NCAA Than in the AHL

As soon as the University of Michigan's season ended Friday night in the Frozen Four semifinals, all Montreal Canadiens fans were eager to see Michael Hage sign with the Habs.

We all expected Hage to join the Habs, just as Lane Hutson, Sean Farrell, Jordan Harris, and Cole Caufield did in recent years when their NCAA seasons ended.

However, to everyone's surprise, we learned yesterday that Hage would not be signing with the Canadiens right away, and that he would return to play a third season in the NCAA with Michigan.

It was an announcement that truly shocked everyone, because no one had considered this path as a possibility.

We saw the Canadiens or the Laval Rocket as options, not a return to the NCAA…

Of course, things could still change, but for now, that's the plan, with Hage potentially playing alongside his brother next season.

Another clear advantage for Hage will be his salary, as reported by Marco D'Amico, as the Habs prospect stands to earn six figures with Michigan rather than making around $80,000 in the AHL.

Expectations for Hage may be a little over the top due to the World Juniors. Don't get me wrong, he's an elite talent, but if the plan is truly for him to be a center at the NHL level, he may not be there right now. At that point, make 80K in the AHL or six figures in the NCAA? — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 11, 2026

We've seen in recent years how the NCAA has grown and how many universities can afford to offer huge contracts to young players, which is clearly enticing.

Ultimately, Hage will be able to continue developing as a solid center and, most importantly, improve his physical game for another season, so he'll be truly ready to make an almost immediate impact at center in the NHL.

And for those who remain concerned about Hage's unexpected return to the NCAA, Elliotte Friedman was quick to reassure Habs fans.

The renowned insider explained that there is no reason to panic or think that the bond between Hage and the Canadiens has weakened, and that the Habs have no intention of trading him.

It's obviously reassuring to hear that from Friedman.

The reporter also added that about two weeks ago, the two sides met for a three-hour dinner, during which they discussed all possible options for the future.

Kent Hughes told Hage that there was no wrong decision, and that it was up to him to make his choice regardless of the fact that the Habs saw Hage as ready to make the jump to the pros.

In the end, Hage chose to return to Michigan for another chance to win the Frozen Four, to take on a bigger role, and to play alongside his brother.

Pat Brisson, Michael Hage's agent, also offered reassurance in an interview with Louis Jean on 98.5, explaining that his client remains deeply honored to have been drafted by the Canadiens and is eager to play for the team.

In short, let's see how things unfold from here on out.

In a Nutshell

– What do you think?

Oliver Kapanen is hitting that rookie wall, but this is just hyperbole.. Kapanen is easily better than both and, at worst, a serviceable bottom-6 player. A lot was asked of him this year as the second-line center, and he performed adequately. But, at this stage of the season, the game gets tougher. https://t.co/eAt8Kmt11C — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 12, 2026

– It was predictable.

After six losses in its first seven games, CF Montréal is showing Marco Donadel the door. More details: https://t.co/Y0pgt6WYQz pic.twitter.com/g51H1IRoNJ — RDS (@RDSca) April 12, 2026

– Indeed.