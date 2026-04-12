Max Scherzer collapses, and the Blue Jays suffer a humiliating defeat at home

Did we mention that the Blue Jays' start to the season has been disastrous?

The Toronto team was trying to avoid losing another series this afternoon against the Twins. Max Scherzer, who exited his last start after just two innings, was able to pitch.

Did he regain his velocity? Yes. But did he lose control of his pitches? The answer is also yes.

In 2.1 innings of work, Scherzer gave up eight earned runs. He left with the score 6-1, but he was responsible for two runners who were on base when he was pulled from the game.

Max Scherzer departs after 2.1 innings. The Twins lead 6-1. pic.twitter.com/WtQOV53zRB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2026

Aside from the runs that crossed the plate on Scherzer's watch, the team's relievers gave up nothing. The game ended 8-2, and the Blue Jays were once again humiliated.

Let's just say it's not ideal.

When Kevin Gausman or Dylan Cease isn't on the mound, the team struggles. Even though the relievers are doing well, the other starters are having a hard time keeping up right now.

And what about the offense? When will the star players finally step up with runners in scoring position?

The Yankees may have lost their last five games, but it's about time the Blue Jays got their act together. Aside from their season opener against the Sacramento A's, it's been a pathetic start to the season.

The team has a 6-9 record and has won just three of its last 12 games.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.