Maurice Richard Trophy: Cole Caufield is one goal behind Nathan MacKinnon

The Montreal Canadiens unfortunately lost 5–2 last night to the Columbus Blue Jackets in their final home game of the regular season.

Even though the Habs have already qualified for the playoffs, this is a painful loss, as the Habs lost the home-ice advantage they had earned over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On top of that, Martin St-Louis lost the services of Noah Dobson, who took a shot to the thumb late in the second period and did not return to the game.

It should also be noted that Dobson does not appear to have traveled with the team to Long Island for tonight's game against the Islanders, as his equipment remained in the locker room.

Only equipment hanging in the Habs' locker room belongs to Dobson, Carrier, and Laine.

Team traveling to Long Island… — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 12, 2026

Let's hope it's nothing too serious, because otherwise, it would be a massive blow to the playoffs if Dobson were sidelined for an extended period.

In the end, the only bright spot from last night's game is that Cole Caufield scored (once again on a Saturday night) and remains in the running for the Maurice Richard Trophy.

Nathan MacKinnon didn't score last night in the Avalanche's loss to the Golden Knights, which keeps Caufield just one goal behind Colorado's #29.

Caufield has 51 goals and MacKinnon has 52.

The race for the Maurice Richard Trophy, awarded to the regular season's leading goal-scorer, is very much still on, with everything coming down to the final games of the season.

Here is the remaining schedule for both players.

Caufield (two games):

Sunday, April 12 (tonight) against the Islanders in New York

Tuesday, April 14 against the Flyers in Philadelphia

MacKinnon (three games):

Monday, April 13 against the Oilers in Edmonton

Tuesday, April 14 against the Flames in Calgary

Thursday, April 16 at home against the Seattle Kraken

MacKinnon therefore has one more game to play, which gives him a significant advantage, especially since he's already one goal ahead of Caufield.

If Caufield manages to overtake MacKinnon in his final two games, it's clear that the Avalanche's #29 won't want to be benched on Thursday against the Kraken, even though top players are often rested ahead of the playoffs.

In short, Caufield remains in the running for this prestigious trophy, but it will be very difficult for him to win it.

It would take an extraordinary performance from the Habs' #13, with the help of his captain Nick Suzuki, who is just one point away from reaching the 100-point mark this season.

In a Nutshell

– Can't wait for the playoffs to start.

It's about time the playoffs started https://t.co/fuUI91aLey — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 12, 2026

– They'll definitely be ones to watch in the playoffs.

Ottawa has that giant-killer look heading into the Stanley Cup playoffs. I think the Senators can beat anyone. Here's @jkamckenzie on the Sens clinching a playoff spot yesterday https://t.co/iIiS93FM8b — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2026

– For those interested.