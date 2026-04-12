Maurice Richard Trophy: Cole Caufield is one goal behind Nathan MacKinnon

Mathis Therrien
Maurice Richard Trophy: Cole Caufield is one goal behind Nathan MacKinnon
Credit: Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens unfortunately lost 5–2 last night to the Columbus Blue Jackets in their final home game of the regular season.

Even though the Habs have already qualified for the playoffs, this is a painful loss, as the Habs lost the home-ice advantage they had earned over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On top of that, Martin St-Louis lost the services of Noah Dobson, who took a shot to the thumb late in the second period and did not return to the game.

It should also be noted that Dobson does not appear to have traveled with the team to Long Island for tonight's game against the Islanders, as his equipment remained in the locker room.

Let's hope it's nothing too serious, because otherwise, it would be a massive blow to the playoffs if Dobson were sidelined for an extended period.

In the end, the only bright spot from last night's game is that Cole Caufield scored (once again on a Saturday night) and remains in the running for the Maurice Richard Trophy.

Nathan MacKinnon didn't score last night in the Avalanche's loss to the Golden Knights, which keeps Caufield just one goal behind Colorado's #29.

Caufield has 51 goals and MacKinnon has 52.

(Credit: NHL.com)

The race for the Maurice Richard Trophy, awarded to the regular season's leading goal-scorer, is very much still on, with everything coming down to the final games of the season.

Here is the remaining schedule for both players.

Caufield (two games):

  • Sunday, April 12 (tonight) against the Islanders in New York
  • Tuesday, April 14 against the Flyers in Philadelphia

MacKinnon (three games):

  • Monday, April 13 against the Oilers in Edmonton
  • Tuesday, April 14 against the Flames in Calgary
  • Thursday, April 16 at home against the Seattle Kraken

MacKinnon therefore has one more game to play, which gives him a significant advantage, especially since he's already one goal ahead of Caufield.

If Caufield manages to overtake MacKinnon in his final two games, it's clear that the Avalanche's #29 won't want to be benched on Thursday against the Kraken, even though top players are often rested ahead of the playoffs.

In short, Caufield remains in the running for this prestigious trophy, but it will be very difficult for him to win it.

It would take an extraordinary performance from the Habs' #13, with the help of his captain Nick Suzuki, who is just one point away from reaching the 100-point mark this season.


In a Nutshell

– Can't wait for the playoffs to start.

– They'll definitely be ones to watch in the playoffs.

– For those interested.

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