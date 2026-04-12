Jazz Chisholm blames the cold weather for his struggles at the plate

To put it mildly, Jazz Chisholm Jr. isn't having the start to the season he was hoping for, despite believing himself to be better than his captain, Aaron Judge, as well as Shohei Ohtani.

In fact, in fourteen games this season, the New York Yankees' second baseman is batting .173 with a low OPS of .482. He still hasn't hit a home run, having hit three doubles and struck out 17 times at the plate against three walks. He has posted a fWAR of 0.1 so far, a figure that is positive only thanks to his defensive work.

And true to form, the man himself has an explanation for his struggles in 2026.

It's cold. That's literally all there is to it. My swing is great. When you step into that cold weather and stay out there for a few innings, your body starts to freeze up. I'm not using that as an excuse. I said the same thing last year. As soon as the weather warms up, I warm up. That's it. I can't explain why. It's not like I'm not trying.

The 28-year-old also got off to a slow start in 2025, posting a .180 batting average after twelve games last year. And Chisholm Jr. believes the tide will turn, just like it did last season.

What were my numbers at the end of the season?

On that point, he's not wrong, as he ended up with a .242 batting average and career highs in home runs (31), RBIs (80), and fWAR (4.4). He won a Silver Slugger in his first full season with the Bombers—and undoubtedly the best of his career.

It remains to be seen whether history will repeat itself this year.

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