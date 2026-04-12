It’s going to take someone to eat into Noah Dobson’s playing time

Noah Dobson's injury doesn't mean the Canadiens are going to be eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

It doesn't mean the Canadiens have no chance of going deep in the playoffs either. The Montreal team still has weapons that can help them succeed.

But it does mean one thing in particular: the Habs will have to find a defenseman to cover Noah Dobson's minutes. And that's where it could get tricky.

In fact, Dobson has averaged over 22 minutes per game since donning the Montreal Canadiens jersey.

He's one of the defensemen Martin St-Louis relies on the most, and his absence is sure to have an impact on the ice. People who say Dobson is overrated might (finally) understand why he's so important to the Canadiens… and I'm not the only one who thinks that, either.

Two weeks… Phew. Devastating blow. Dobson's haters are going to quickly realize his importance. https://t.co/doMoxJ0XA3 — Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) April 12, 2026

We'll need to find a player (or players) who can match up against the best opposing trios.

We'll also need to find another player who can take Dobson's spot on the second power-play unit. Let's be clear: logically, we can expect Mike Matheson to take on more responsibilities on the ice until Dobson returns.

But Matheson already plays a lot at five-on-five and is also one of the team's key players on the penalty kill. Will Martin St-Louis want to use him on the power play, in addition to relying on him on the PK and at five-on-five?

Could we see Lane Hutson (or Nick Suzuki) stay on the ice for the full two minutes of a power play until Dobson returns?

Hutson and Matheson are likely to see a lot of ice time, to put it another way. But we know that overusing a player can also come with certain risks and consequences…

One thing is certain: Martin St-Louis will have some tough decisions to make on the bench during the team's upcoming games.

Especially when you consider that Alexandre Carrier is still sidelined right now…

Alexandre Carrier: Noah Dobson's injury is a game-changer → https://t.co/Ekp3OECG3v — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 12, 2026

In a nutshell

– Nice.

Hearing some strong chatter that James Hagens makes his #NHLBruins debut today against the Columbus Blue Jackets. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 12, 2026

– Stay tuned.

The kids are traveling for the U18s today. Hockey Canada has invited more than a full roster to start. Among them, I'm told: top 2026s Verhoeff, Lawrence, and Lin; 2027s Joseph, Valentini, and Zhilkin; Hlinka players like Chartrand; and newcomers like Lansard. Expecting cuts. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) April 12, 2026

– RNH turns 33.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins turns 33 today. The @EdmontonOilers

forward has played his entire 15-year NHL career in EDM.

He ranks 7th in NHL playoff scoring over the last four playoff runs. Unquestionably one of the most popular players in Oilers history! pic.twitter.com/DSfKacgbG6 — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) April 12, 2026

– Who's going to win the Norris?