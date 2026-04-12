Former NFL wide receiver and head coach arrested

A major scandal has rocked the United Football League (UFL) after Columbus Aviators head coach Ted Ginn Jr. was arrested in Texas on a DUI charge, just one day before a crucial game against the Dallas Renegades.

The 40-year-old former NFL wide receiver was taken into custody by the Euless Police Department in Tarrant County, a suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. This arrest comes at a critical time for the Columbus team, which is preparing to play a key game in Frisco.

Appointed head coach of the Columbus Aviators in December 2025, Ginn Jr. had quickly established himself as a media figure in the UFL thanks to his past as an explosive NFL player and his transition to a leadership role on the sidelines. According to initial reports, he was taken into custody the night before his team's road trip, sending shockwaves through the organization and the entire league. The situation remains developing, and no detailed official statement has yet been released by the club at the time of this writing.

On the field, the Columbus Aviators now face significant uncertainty just hours before their matchup against the Dallas Renegades, scheduled in Frisco, Texas. The organization has not confirmed a final decision regarding the team's management for the game, but all signs point to an immediate change in leadership being necessary.

Todd Haley called upon to take the reins on short notice

In this tense situation, offensive coordinator Todd Haley, a well-known former NFL coach, is expected to assume the role of interim head coach for Sunday's game. His experience could prove crucial in stabilizing a team shaken by the news. The Columbus Aviators will need to quickly refocus on the field to limit the impact of this off-field event.

The situation remains under close watch, as the UFL and the Columbus Aviators may issue further statements in the coming hours.

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