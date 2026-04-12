David Reinbacher will play alongside Arber Xhekaj
The Canadiens are in New York tonight and will face the Islanders.
The question on everyone's lips: Will David Reinbacher play a third game in three nights?
The answer is yes. He'll play alongside Arber Xhekaj.
Canadiens warmup lines and pairings:
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Texier-Newhook-Demidov
Bolduc-Kapanen-Dach
Evans-Danault-Anderson
Matheson-Guhle
Struble-Hutson
Xhekaj-Reinbacher
Fowler
Dobes
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 12, 2026
The Austrian, who has made his way through the minor leagues, will be making his NHL debut—and he'll be doing it on the road.
Additionally, the Islanders, who are fighting for a playoff spot, don't have the strongest offense, which could work in the young player's favor. I can't wait to see him in action against the best in the world.
Other lineup changes: Kaiden Guhle will replace Noah Dobson, and Zachary Bolduc will replace Joe Veleno.
Brendan Gallagher will sit out again, then.
Zachary Bolduc coming in for Joe Veleno.
David Reinbacher coming in for Adam Engstrom.
Kaiden Guhle in for Noah Dobson.
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 12, 2026
Details to follow…
Overtime
Jacob Fowler will obviously be in net, having sat on the bench yesterday against the Blue Jackets.
The American lost his last game, but he's on a three-game streak of allowing two goals or fewer. He'll look to keep his momentum going against Peter DeBoer's squad. Is this his last game of the 2025-2026 season? Barring a major turnaround, he is not expected to play the season finale in Philadelphia or any playoff games.
Jacob Fowler starting.
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 12, 2026