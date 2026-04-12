Alexandre Carrier: Noah Dobson’s injury is a game-changer

Marc-Olivier Cook
Alexandre Carrier: Noah Dobson’s injury is a game-changer
Credit: Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Well. Just when everything seemed to be going well (or almost) for the Canadiens as the playoffs approached… let's just say that Noah Dobson's injury changes everything.

It certainly complicates things, at the very least.

Because losing a quality defenseman like him hurts. And now, there are questions to ask looking ahead.

The first one that comes to mind is this: Will Alexandre Carrier be able to return to action soon? The Canadiens have recalled David Reinbacher from the Laval Rocket, which means the team currently has… just one healthy right-handed defenseman.

And that defenseman hasn't played a single second in the NHL since the start of his career.

What we do know is that Kaiden Guhle is with the team right now in New York, but Carrier stayed home. It's not impossible that he'll join the team on the road for Tuesday's game in Philly, but…

Still, there are some questions to ask about Carrier.

Is he making good progress? Is he close to returning to action? Will the Canadiens try to bring him back next week even if he's not 100%?

In all this, let's remember that Carrier hasn't played since March 29. And that two days later, on the 31st, the Canadiens announced that the defenseman would be out for two to four weeks.

Twelve days have passed since the Canadiens' announcement. Twelve days is almost two weeks…

But is Carrier closer to a two-week absence? Three weeks? Four weeks? Because that, too, could change the game… 

Remember that Carrier trained alone this week, but he seemed to have a lot of trouble holding his stick with both hands.

People often say that things change quickly in the National Hockey League.

And you know what? We have very clear proof of that right now with Dobson's injury and what it means for the Montreal Canadiens.

It remains to be seen, now, how all of this will play out in the coming days…


In a nutshell

– Well done.

– News from CF Montréal.

– Things are heating up.

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