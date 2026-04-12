Alexandre Carrier: Noah Dobson’s injury is a game-changer

Well. Just when everything seemed to be going well (or almost) for the Canadiens as the playoffs approached… let's just say that Noah Dobson's injury changes everything.

It certainly complicates things, at the very least.

Because losing a quality defenseman like him hurts. And now, there are questions to ask looking ahead.

The first one that comes to mind is this: Will Alexandre Carrier be able to return to action soon? The Canadiens have recalled David Reinbacher from the Laval Rocket, which means the team currently has… just one healthy right-handed defenseman.

And that defenseman hasn't played a single second in the NHL since the start of his career.

What we do know is that Kaiden Guhle is with the team right now in New York, but Carrier stayed home. It's not impossible that he'll join the team on the road for Tuesday's game in Philly, but…

Kaiden Guhle has made the trip to New York. Alex Carrier stayed behind. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 12, 2026

Still, there are some questions to ask about Carrier.

Is he making good progress? Is he close to returning to action? Will the Canadiens try to bring him back next week even if he's not 100%?

In all this, let's remember that Carrier hasn't played since March 29. And that two days later, on the 31st, the Canadiens announced that the defenseman would be out for two to four weeks.

Twelve days have passed since the Canadiens' announcement. Twelve days is almost two weeks…

But is Carrier closer to a two-week absence? Three weeks? Four weeks? Because that, too, could change the game…

Remember that Carrier trained alone this week, but he seemed to have a lot of trouble holding his stick with both hands.

Alexandre Carrier is the first player on the ice under Adam Nicholas's supervision this morning in Brossard.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Carrier #NHL pic.twitter.com/ouhuunS41c — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 8, 2026

People often say that things change quickly in the National Hockey League.

And you know what? We have very clear proof of that right now with Dobson's injury and what it means for the Montreal Canadiens.

It remains to be seen, now, how all of this will play out in the coming days…

In a nutshell

– Well done.

Happy retirement to @MLacroixRDS, who will call one last Ottawa Senators game tonight (7 p.m., RDS Info). His versatility and dedication have allowed him to cover thousands of events since @RDSca went on the air in 1989. Well done and thank you for everything!

Best regards, David pic.twitter.com/VhF13sqyH4 — David Arsenault (@ArsenaultRDS) April 12, 2026

– News from CF Montréal.

5. Luca and Simone Saputo are watching practice from inside the Nutrilait Centre. 6. Sebastian Breza just let out a big “damn” after a goal by Synchuk. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 12, 2026

– Things are heating up.