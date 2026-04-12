A head coaching position has opened up in Quebec college football

After eight seasons at the helm of the Concordia Stingers football program, head coach Brad Collinson has officially announced his resignation.

The university confirmed the news on Friday, bringing to a close a long chapter marked by the Montreal team's steady progress in college football.

In his statement, Collinson explained that this was a difficult but necessary decision for him and his family. He leaves, however, with pride, highlighting in particular a recent season in which 20 players graduated—a record since his arrival. According to him, the program is on an excellent trajectory and will continue to progress in the coming years.

A former Concordia Stingers player from 2000 to 2002 as a centre and long snapper, Collinson then played one season with the Montreal Alouettes in 2003 in the CFL. He subsequently returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach, before rising through the ranks to the position of offensive coordinator and head of recruiting.

Appointed head coach in 2018, he concludes his tenure with a regular-season record of 20 wins and 36 losses. After a first season without a playoff berth, the Concordia Stingers, however, made the playoffs for seven consecutive years, though they never advanced past the first round.

A college football program in transition

Before returning to Concordia, Collinson enjoyed immense success with Laval University's Rouge et Or, where he spent seven seasons as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. During that time, he won four Vanier Cups, one of the highest honors in Canadian university football.

He also coached national and provincial teams for Football Canada, winning two International Bowl titles with Canada's U18 team, as well as four gold medals at the Canada Cup with Team Quebec.

As for the Concordia Stingers, no interim coach has been named yet. Responsibilities are expected to be shared among the assistant coaches, including Paul-Eddy Saint-Vilien (defense), Justin Chapdelaine (offense), and Guillaume Bourassa (special teams). The arrival of new athletic director Claude Morin, scheduled for May 1, should accelerate the search for a permanent successor.

Last season, the Stingers finished with a 3-5 record before suffering a heavy defeat against the Montreal Carabins in the RSEQ semifinals. The program has not won a playoff game since 2008 and has been seeking a conference title since 1998.

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