WHL Playoffs: Bryce Pickford Steals the Show with His 50th Save

The Montreal Canadiens are currently in a really strong position in the National Hockey League, given that they're already a competitive team even though they haven't reached their full potential.

In fact, several players are still young and will continue to improve, and some of the Habs' prospects haven't even made it to the NHL yet.

Michael Hage (who shouldn't be too far off), Alexander Zharovsky, and David Reinbacher are still developing in other leagues.

Furthermore, we really shouldn't underestimate the potential of Bryce Pickford, the WHL's star defenseman, who has been the talk of the season.

He broke scoring and points records for a defenseman, and he hasn't slowed down in the playoffs.

Pickford continues to dominate and carry the Medicine Hat Tigers on his back, as he did yesterday in the first game of the second round against the Calgary Hitmen.

The Tigers' captain scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime to give Medicine Hat a 3-2 victory.

He did it again, folks. Habs prospect Bryce Pickford scores his 5th goal of the playoffs, his 2nd of the game, and the OT winner. He has 50 goals this year pic.twitter.com/A9UI79TnfJ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 11, 2026

Pickford is truly the Tigers' clutch player, and he proved it once again last night.

And when you watch the Habs prospect's first goal of the game, you really see just how talented Pickford is—and what a personality he has, too.

Check out his hands, his shot, and his celebration.

Bryce Pickford is so fun, man—look at how he sets up his goal and then how he celebrates. Fun, fun, fun. https://t.co/FPPv8fF0SG — Louhabs1909 (@Loubrass2) April 11, 2026

If he continues to develop, he could become a fan favorite in Montreal pretty quickly.

What's also interesting about Pickford's performance is that he's reached the 50-goal mark this season (including the playoffs), while in six playoff games, he has six points, including five goals.

In short, Pickford is a star in the WHL, and it will be very interesting to follow the rest of his playoff run and his transition to the pros next season, given that he has signed his three-year entry-level contract.

The Medicine Hat Tigers lead 1-0 in their second-round series against the Calgary Hitmen.

In Brief

– If the playoffs started today.

In one week, this bracket is going to be finalized… here's where it stands today pic.twitter.com/RSvM7ee4LQ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 10, 2026

– That's for sure.

Tom Wilson praises the one-of-a-kind rivalry between Ovi and Sid. Will we ever see a more exciting head-to-head matchup again? (via @Tarik_ElBashir) pic.twitter.com/7wWoTkG1E7 — BarDown (@BarDown) April 11, 2026

– Several Habs players became fathers this season.

The Canadiens | After rebuilding, it's time to start a family https://t.co/YF0sG6djCv — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) April 11, 2026

– Coming up today.

Roger Brulotte was an iconic columnist and commentator, but above all, an exceptional person. He was a dear friend of mine. Today, it is an honor to serve as a field reporter for his funeral. You can follow the entire day… pic.twitter.com/hUkMInIcH2 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 11, 2026

– Wow.