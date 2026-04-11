TJ Hughes won’t be following Michael Hage: he’s heading to Colorado

On Thursday night, Michigan's NCAA season came to an end. The team, which was ranked No. 1 in the country, fell to Denver in the Frozen Four semifinals.

Naturally, in Montreal, this kicked off the Michael Hage Watch. Everyone was wondering when the team's top prospect would sign his entry-level contract with the NHL.

Except that, in reality, we were also keeping an eye on another name: TJ Hughes. The Hobey Baker Trophy finalist, who played alongside Hage, was a free agent and could sign with any team.

But in the end, he didn't choose to sign with the Habs: he's joining the Colorado Avalanche.

So he won't be following Hage to Montreal.

Hearing Hamilton's TJ Hughes, a Hobey Baker finalist who played at Michigan, will be signing with the Colorado Avalanche. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 11, 2026

Remember that yesterday, all the Wolverines players in the NCAA attended the Hobey Baker ceremony to support Hughes, who was one of the finalists. That meant none of the guys signed yesterday.

That's why Hage didn't sign yesterday… and why Hughes didn't sign until today.

Keep in mind that Hughes, in 40 games this season, has tallied 57 points. The Wolverines captain is 24 years old and will clearly be helping the Avalanche try to win the Stanley Cup.

It's worth noting that, according to Eric Engels, the reported interest from the Canadiens was more smoke than anything else. There isn't a ton of room for him in town anyway.

All that smoke about the Canadiens was nothing more than smoke.

A couple sources said last week there wasn't much cooking there… https://t.co/f5dfKVIjIF — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 11, 2026

In short, Hage's NCAA captain is now in the NHL and will be joining the Avalanche in the coming days.

We're now keeping an eye on Hughes' teammate, who could be heading to Montreal or Laval soon…

In a nutshell

– The Lightning won today. The Habs must therefore earn at least one point tonight to hold onto second place in the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins choke and the Lightning win. – The Habs remain 2nd in the Atlantic Division with 104 points in 79 games. – The Bolts are 3rd with 104 points in 80 games. https://t.co/4zuet1X7RD — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 11, 2026

– Interesting.

Habs coach Marty St. Louis today on Ivan Demidov: “I'm still learning about Demi. You don't want to over-coach players like him… The thing I love about him is that he's such a talented kid. It's not necessarily about him. He wants to do things to help the team, not necessarily ‘I'm…' pic.twitter.com/rIGT70xltu — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 11, 2026

– He wasn't happy.