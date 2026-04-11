The jackpot for Ohio State in the NFL Draft?

Ohio State could make NFL Draft history by becoming the first university in the modern era to produce four Top 10 picks in the same year, according to several projections for the upcoming draft.

This exceptional situation highlights the quality of the Buckeyes' program, which continues to develop elite talent capable of dominating at the highest level.

If these predictions hold true, Ohio State would set a historic record that will be hard to match in American college football.

Among the players likely to be selected early are outside linebacker Arvell Reese, defensive back Caleb Downs, linebacker Sonny Styles, and wide receiver Carnell Tate. These four prospects are already among the most closely watched names heading into the draft and could all have their names called in the first ten picks.

A Historic Draft in the Making for Ohio State

The possibility of seeing four players from the same college program selected in the top 10 of the NFL Draft illustrates Ohio State's current dominance on the college football scene. Such a performance would further solidify the school's reputation as a veritable talent factory for the NFL.

If this projection comes to fruition, it would mark a defining moment in the history of the modern draft and serve as further proof of the Buckeyes' program's dominance.

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