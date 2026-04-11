The Canadiens are more in need than ever of a second-line center

In the last few minutes, we've heard some big news from the CH: Michael Hage has finally decided not to make the jump to the pros. Instead, the prospect will return to the NCAA for a third year.

And this, even though he's been absolutely dominating over the past few months.

Obviously, this comes as a surprise, given that we expected to see Hage join the organization. Whether in Montreal or Laval, we expected him to sign a contract.

That said, given that Hage isn't likely to join the club before the end of next season, this raises an important point: he clearly won't be the one to solve the second-line center problem in 2026-27.

He'll certainly be better prepared by the time he arrives… but he clearly won't be an option next year, except perhaps at the very end of the season.

Received confirmation earlier this afternoon, but wanted to be fair to the process. This is a big decision for Michael to revisit. Habs fans will be frustrated, but Hage will be ready to step in for MTL next year after gaining more experience. Expect big things from Michigan next season. https://t.co/CgAbkWgVFc — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 11, 2026

And in reality, this hurts the club on many levels in its search for a second-line center. Because not only does it eliminate the option of Hage taking on that role in 2026-27, but it also reduces Kent Hughes' leverage if he wants to negotiate for a top-6 center on the trade market.

The club would have looked less desperate and more willing to pay a high price if it had Hage. Right now, its only leverage is Oliver Kapanen… who's been struggling for the past few months.

Given that the team is starting to win games by the bucketful and Ivan Demidov will eventually need help, waiting another full year isn't ideal. This means Hughes will clearly have to get creative to find a viable solution by 2026-27.

And given that one of the names most frequently mentioned is Nico Hischier and that the Devils will have a new GM this summer, that option could also prove risky. Either way, it puts the Habs in a precarious position.

Quick Notes

– Hey, Cole.

Cole Caufield Drake Baldwin From U14 teammates with Team Wisconsin to a 50-goal scorer in the NHL and the 2025 National Baseball League Rookie of the Year From U14 teammates with Team Wisconsin, to a 50-goal scorer in the NHL and the… pic.twitter.com/70QnfHLnXu — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 11, 2026

– Will he get it tonight?

Now, all eyes are on Nick Suzuki's pursuit of his 100th point, notes @RLavoieTVA: pic.twitter.com/XSXH8TJ2es — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 11, 2026

– Wow.