Six Hot Topics as the Season Winds Down

Nothing too complicated this week.

We're bringing you six takeaways on hot, hot, hot topics!

Let's get started!

1. Lane Hutson: A Skater Who's Still Underrated

Do you remember when many prospect analysts thought Hutson was a weird skater? Even today, many still underestimate the speed and skating skills of #48. Yet, even if he'll never be the smoothest or most elegant in the traditional sense, Hutson is consistently the fastest and most agile skater on the ice!

Lately, in addition to his explosive rushes and dekes that only he knows how to pull off, we've seen him make some absolutely mind-blowing defensive backchecks on multiple occasions.

It is undoubtedly during these famous defensive rushes that he very often records those numerous bursts of speed between 29 and 35 km/h. In this regard, it's interesting to compare Hutson (in the left column) with the player who is always cited as the team's best skater, Mike Matheson (in the right column). Hutson has 758 bursts between 29 and 35 km/h, compared to “only” 386 for Matheson.

I just wanted to point that out.

2. Michael Hage's injury could send him to Laval

Most readers probably remember Cole Caufield's debut at age 20, just before the 2021 playoffs, and the few standout moments he produced during his first playoff run.

Everyone also remembers Demidov's arrival at age 19 around this time last year, including his famous debut game where he scored a goal and an assist in the first period.

Turning 20 this Tuesday, after a more than impressive second season at Michigan, we certainly thought Michael Hage would be able to achieve the same kind of success as these two illustrious predecessors upon his arrival in Montreal. However, Michigan's loss in the semifinal game showed us once again that he was still hampered by an injury, and as of this writing, it's unclear what approach the Canadiens will take in this case.

If healthy, he would be a major addition. While he may not reach the same level as the dream quintet already in place, Hage remains a highly talented player.

But if he won't fully recover from his leg injury for another two weeks or more, why not offer him a tryout contract in Laval? If he's still in the playoffs, the Canadiens can always readjust their plans and have him sign his entry-level contract at the appropriate time.

3. Does Jakub Dobes deserve to be a Calder Trophy finalist?

It's often said that the most important statistic for goalies is the number of wins. In that regard, it's still crazy to think that in this new era of offensive abundance in town, little attention is being paid to Jakub Dobes's dazzling record—a rookie goalie, let's not forget—in net this season.

The Habs have a .658 points-on-scheduled percentage this season. But by earning 62 points out of a possible 80 in 40 starts, the points percentage with Dobes in net rises to .775!

Imagine where the Canadiens would be in the standings if Dobes had played 10 more games!

By comparison, with 66 points out of a possible 106 in 53 starts, Dustin Wolf's points percentage stood at .623 with the Flames last year—which still earned him a second-place finish for the Calder Trophy, ahead of Macklin Celebrini!

All this to say that in yet another sensational season for rookies (Schaefer, Demidov, Sennecke…), Dobes certainly deserves a spot in the top 5, or even to be one of the three finalists. Especially since he's been excelling late in the season, ranking among the league's top 3 goalies since January in terms of statistics, particularly save percentage.

But the question on everyone's lips soon will be: what's he made of in the playoffs as the starting goalie…

4. Adam Engstrom: The “Shy Guy” Who Isn't Shy

At first glance, with his somewhat reserved personality, Adam Engstrom seems to fit the same mold as a few Nordic Europeans selected a bit later in the draft who we've seen come through in recent years. Players like Jesse Ylonen, Magnus Nygren, and Lukas Vejdemo come to mind.

But unlike the others, the Canadiens' new #42 doesn't seem shy at all on the ice. We regularly see him executing complex plays while in possession of the puck with the same confidence he displayed in Laval.

No doubt about it: Engstrom is an NHL defenseman on most teams. It remains to be seen whether management will decide he's more valuable in Montreal or elsewhere…

A very solid insurance policy in the meantime.

5. Canadiens vs. Lightning: A Growing Rivalry

Since the bizarre 2021 Stanley Cup Final—and Nikita “Bud Light” Kucherov's dismissive remarks toward Montreal fans—matches against the Lightning have taken on a little extra significance. After matchups in 2014 and 2015, it's worth noting that this was the third playoff series against Tampa Bay in eight years…

But now, it really feels like we'd be in for a full-blown war if these two teams were to face off a fourth time in 13 years… Who could have predicted that when the “Bolts” arrived in 1991? Life is crazy.

And what a game on Thursday night!



6. How many 50-goal seasons for Cole Caufield?

Unfortunately, I'm just a little too young to have experienced Guy Lafleur's great seasons. I only have a few vague memories of his receding hairline and a player who was no longer the best on his team. But the real “Flower” had already racked up six 50-goal seasons from 1974 to 1980!

Six! Imagine that!

With his two 50-goal seasons, Stéphane Richer ranks second in the rich history of the Habs.

At 25, firmly established on the first line of a powerful team still on the rise, we like Caufield's chances of surpassing Richer.

Lafleur? Phew! Not so sure!

Let's still appreciate Caufield's feat—it's been 36 years since we've seen anything like this in Montreal.

There would have been plenty more to say about the sensational end-of-season performances by Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki, among others, but we'll save that for next week when the playoffs get underway!