Morning practice: Kaiden Guhle is wearing a regular jersey

There are only three games left in the Montreal Canadiens' regular season, and of those three, there is only one remaining at home at the Bell Centre.

That game takes place tonight, as the Columbus Blue Jackets are in town.

In preparation for this matchup, the Habs held an optional practice at the Bell Centre this morning, and we were keeping an eye on several things, such as the injury report and the starting goaltender.

As for the injury report, we were all obviously curious to know what was going on with Kaiden Guhle, who has missed the last two games.

Well, good news: Guhle was present at this morning's optional practice wearing a regular jersey.

Kaiden Guhle in a regular jersey at optional practice Saturday morning #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RECf6A6o6t — RDS (@RDSca) April 11, 2026

So we can assume that Guhle is healthy and will be available for tonight's game, but nothing is confirmed since it was an optional practice, and therefore there were no line and pairing rotations.

Despite the fact that it was an optional practice, there were a lot of players on the ice.

There's a crowd at the Habs' optional practice on Saturday morning! Present:

Caufield,

Texier,

Kapanen,

Demidov,

Newhook,

Veleno,

Evans,

Gallagher,

Bolduc Matheson,

Dobson,

Struble,

Hutson,

Engstrom,

Xhekaj,

Guhle Dobeš,

Fowler Montembeault pic.twitter.com/6uEfjXpm5U — RDS (@RDSca) April 11, 2026

Now let's see what Martin St-Louis' lineup looks like by game time—with or without Guhle—and which goalie will start.

Remember that the Canadiens are fighting for first place in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, meanwhile, are fighting for survival, as their chances of making the playoffs are very slim.

In Brief

– Interesting.

Long conversation between Demidov and Martin St-Louis this morning! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/N7nsyYktWu — RDS (@RDSca) April 11, 2026

– Indeed, it's well deserved.

Well deserved for the man who was able to morph into a new kind of defenseman to fill the team's needs #GoHabsGO https://t.co/BSSuV72Igv — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) April 11, 2026

– Too bad.