MLB in Brief: Addison Barger is making progress | Pete Alonso is frustrated

Addison Barger is making progress

That's good news.

Your #BlueJays injury updates: John Schneider this afternoon: “We're trending in the right direction” pic.twitter.com/XrxSsUHwHO — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 10, 2026

Tatsuya Imai back in Houston

Is he injured?

Source: Astros RHP Tatsuya Imai is headed back to Houston today after recording only one out in his start Friday night in Seattle. No word yet from the team, but that typically means there's some kind of injury concern. Stay tuned. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) April 11, 2026

Teoscar Hernandez and his elbow guard

It's in honor of his son with autism.

Teoscar Hernandez is wearing this elbow guard this season to honor his son with autism 💙“This was something that I wanted to do for my boy.” (@THEREAL_DV) pic.twitter.com/KOQ56FTBIn — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) April 11, 2026

New shareholders in Denver

The Penner Sports Group will purchase 40% of the club.

The owners of the Denver Broncos are buying into the Colorado Rockies. Penner Sports Group, part of the Walton-Penner family ownership group, will take a 40% stake in the Rockies, becoming the club's largest minority investor. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 10, 2026

Pete Alonso is frustrated

He wants to give more.

Pete Alonso frustrated by his ‘unacceptable' slow Orioles start after Mets exit https://t.co/udnGE3kYcU pic.twitter.com/Hz5fA4n7q9 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 11, 2026

Max Scherzer is fine

He is expected to pitch as usual tomorrow.

Max Scherzer is all set to start tomorrow as planned with a “pretty normal” workload expected, according to John Schneider. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 11, 2026

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