MLB in Brief: Addison Barger is making progress | Pete Alonso is frustrated

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Addison Barger is making progress | Pete Alonso is frustrated
Credit: X

Addison Barger is making progress

That's good news.

Tatsuya Imai back in Houston

Is he injured?

Teoscar Hernandez and his elbow guard

It's in honor of his son with autism.

New shareholders in Denver

The Penner Sports Group will purchase 40% of the club.

Pete Alonso is frustrated

He wants to give more.

Max Scherzer is fine

He is expected to pitch as usual tomorrow.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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