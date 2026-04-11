Michael Hage will be able to play alongside his brother at Michigan

A few minutes ago, a major announcement was made regarding Michael Hage's future.

The Habs prospect is expected to remain in college for the upcoming season. He could still change his mind this summer, but we'll see. We'll have to wait and see, of course.

Many were wondering why he wasn't making the jump straight to the NHL. After all, he performed well in the NCAA this season and seemed ready. Playing with his brother was a factor that weighed heavily in the decision.

I understand Canadiens fans are disappointed and some will make aggressive assumptions based on this decision. From what I'm hearing, this is a multifaceted decision. His brother Alex will be with Michigan, he'll get #1C usage, and will be able to further build himself up. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 11, 2026

Alex will make the jump to the NCAA, and unless he's drafted by the Habs in the coming years, this could be the last time the two Hages play together.

That's not all.

Several other factors contributed to the older brother's decision to return to school.

In fact, as his agent, Pat Brisson, told TVA Sports, the player wants to develop more leadership skills and build more muscle mass, among other things. The Habs are 100% behind him in this decision, Brisson confirmed.

“It's a good sign of maturity from Michael [Hage]” – Pat Brisson pic.twitter.com/e2xoCjCavE — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 11, 2026

At 6 feet 1 inch and 199 pounds, he isn't the smallest or lightest. But he knows the NHL is a different game and that he needs to bulk up.

This season, he'll have more responsibilities. He'll have the chance to be the team's number one center—potentially the captain with TJ Hughes' departure to Colorado—and he'll have a more favorable schedule to recover from his injury, which may be more serious than we think. Marco d'Amico mentions a high ankle sprain.

I just want to point this out. Michael Hage suffered a high ankle sprain in the Big Ten Finals a few weeks ago. He missed the opening championship game against Bentley and likely shouldn't have played against Minnesota Duluth. He forced his way into that game, even as the 13th forward. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 11, 2026

His agent confirmed that on Thursday, he wasn't 100%.

Brisson admits that his hockey career isn't a sprint, but rather a marathon. He's aware that the Habs have a lot of talented young players and that the best thing for his client's development is to return to Michigan.

In a nutshell

– No surprise there.

The Bell Centre, the National Hockey League stars' favorite place! pic.twitter.com/LGZNAm1Vhg — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 11, 2026

– The Sens are in the playoffs.

The @SenateursLNH have officially qualified for the playoffs — Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) April 11, 2026

– Really?

There are numerous rumors that Marco Donadel was fired after this afternoon's game. No one at the club is able to deny the report, which I think would have been done quickly if it weren't true. We're obviously waiting for confirmation… pic.twitter.com/QvR979Berv — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 11, 2026

– A great lineup.

Way to go, Captain pic.twitter.com/jRGjzp3R5b — x – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 11, 2026

– Big win, indeed.

Massive W for the Kings over the Oilers. LA has 3 games left in the regular season; so far, they're holding on to that final wildcard spot in the West. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) April 11, 2026

– Well done.