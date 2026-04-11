Michael Hage will be able to play alongside his brother at Michigan

Raphael Simard
Michael Hage will be able to play alongside his brother at Michigan
Credit: onhockeytv

A few minutes ago, a major announcement was made regarding Michael Hage's future.

The Habs prospect is expected to remain in college for the upcoming season. He could still change his mind this summer, but we'll see. We'll have to wait and see, of course.

Many were wondering why he wasn't making the jump straight to the NHL. After all, he performed well in the NCAA this season and seemed ready. Playing with his brother was a factor that weighed heavily in the decision.

Alex will make the jump to the NCAA, and unless he's drafted by the Habs in the coming years, this could be the last time the two Hages play together.

That's not all.

Several other factors contributed to the older brother's decision to return to school.

In fact, as his agent, Pat Brisson, told TVA Sports, the player wants to develop more leadership skills and build more muscle mass, among other things. The Habs are 100% behind him in this decision, Brisson confirmed.

At 6 feet 1 inch and 199 pounds, he isn't the smallest or lightest. But he knows the NHL is a different game and that he needs to bulk up.

This season, he'll have more responsibilities. He'll have the chance to be the team's number one center—potentially the captain with TJ Hughes' departure to Colorado—and he'll have a more favorable schedule to recover from his injury, which may be more serious than we think. Marco d'Amico mentions a high ankle sprain.

His agent confirmed that on Thursday, he wasn't 100%.

Brisson admits that his hockey career isn't a sprint, but rather a marathon. He's aware that the Habs have a lot of talented young players and that the best thing for his client's development is to return to Michigan.


In a nutshell

– No surprise there.

– The Sens are in the playoffs.

– Really?

– A great lineup.

– Big win, indeed.

– Well done.

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