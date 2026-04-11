Michael Hage is back in the NCAA: we’ll believe it when we see it

A surprise twist: Michael Hage won't be signing with the Canadiens anytime soon.

According to reports, the Canadiens prospect has decided to return to the NCAA for the upcoming season. And that's not a scenario people in Montreal had anticipated.

It's a huge surprise right now.

Is it possible that the young player wants to go back to college to win, following the disappointment of losing in the Frozen Four semifinals? Does he want to win the Hobey Baker Award? Does he not feel ready to play professionally yet?

Who knows.

Can #GoHabsGo fans expect to see Michael Hage suit up in the playoffs? @CraigJButton: “No, not at all… Michael Hage is not ready for the NHL right now” #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/IlGPBViw6D — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 11, 2026

But is it possible that there could be a change of course in this situation and that Hage has indeed played his last game at Michigan?

I'm not saying it's likely… but I'm not saying that scenario is impossible either.

Think about it: right now, Hage is down on himself after the loss and is too banged up to displace a forward in Montreal, given the depth on offense.

The timing couldn't have been worse for signing with Montreal.

From the start, it never looked like it would be an easy negotiation. It wasn't easy to fit him into the Habs' lineup, and selling an ATO in the AHL to a prospect of his caliber isn't easy. Add the injury to the equation and it's even more complicated. https://t.co/d1Hf1IxAJe — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 11, 2026

He must also be too injured to play in Laval, so there was no point in making a decision right now. Returning to the college level is therefore no surprise.

But could the coming weeks change the situation? If he heals well, could playing in the playoffs (not necessarily in Montreal, since Laval is a more realistic option) be a possibility?

If so, he could also compete at the next training camp to earn a spot in Montreal.

Note that signing this summer instead of in April 2027 wouldn't get him to his second NHL contract any faster… but he could be eligible for arbitration in the summer of 2029, and he'd make more money playing professionally in 2026–2027 than he would playing in college.

I'm not saying this will definitely happen, since he undoubtedly has good reasons to stay in college. But what I am saying is that a change of heart (seeing him sign with the pros in the coming months) remains a logical possibility despite everything.

And once he's healthy and has recovered from his loss, maybe he'll see the situation differently, and the idea of him signing a pro contract will make sense to him—so he can play pro next fall.

Because sometimes, you have to take the good with the bad when it comes to the stories that come out… and you have to learn to be a little skeptical of what's being said. Doubting is part of our job.

Saying he'll return to Michigan could be a smart negotiating tactic for the young player… who must be wondering if a spot might open up in Montreal next season should Brendan Gallagher no longer be playing for the Canadiens in 2026-2027.

Extension

I really don't think Hage wants to wait another two years to leave the Canadiens organization and become a free agent. I've seen people asking that question.

But I understand why some people are asking it.