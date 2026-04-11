It’s now official for the Falcons and Bijan Robinson

The Atlanta Falcons have confirmed that they have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract of their star running back , Bijan Robinson .

This decision, at the heart of the Bijan Robinson Falcons contract option story, guarantees his presence with the team through the 2027 season.

A first-round pick (8th overall) in the 2023 draft, Robinson quickly established himself as a cornerstone of Atlanta's offense. The organization therefore did not hesitate to secure his future for the medium term.

Impressive progress since his arrival

Since his debut in the National Football League, Robinson has displayed remarkable consistency. In 2025, he reached a major milestone by being named to the Associated Press All-American First Team, in addition to participating in the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive year.

That same season, he etched his name into Falcons history by becoming only the third player in franchise history to surpass 2,000 offensive yards in a single season.

Robinson's 2025 statistics speak to his impact:

2,298 total yards (league-leading total)

1,478 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns

79 receptions for 820 yards and 4 touchdowns

This versatility makes him a complete offensive weapon, capable of influencing the game both on the ground and through the air.

In three seasons, Robinson has played in 51 games, 50 of them as a starter, accumulating 3,910 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. Add to that 198 receptions for 1,738 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

The Bijan Robinson contract option confirms the Falcons' commitment to building around their young star. In a league where elite running backs are rare, Atlanta is banking on stability and continuity.

With this decision, the organization ensures it retains a player capable of transforming its offense and being a key factor in the team's future success.

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