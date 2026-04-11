Is Marvin Harrison Jr. headed to Green Bay?

The Green Bay Packers could be at the center of a major trade involving Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., according to a proposal put forward by FOX Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano.

In this hypothetical scenario, Green Bay would send a second-round pick in 2026 (52nd overall) as well as a third-round pick in 2027.

According to Vacchiano's analysis, the Packers still face a similar situation at the wide receiver position: good depth, but no established No. 1 receiver. Despite some recent additions, the team has yet to find a dominant target to pair with quarterback Jordan Love.

The reporter believes that Marvin Harrison Jr., despite performances deemed disappointing so far with the Cardinals, could benefit from a change of scenery and, above all, a better situation at the quarterback position. The idea is that a partnership with Love could reignite the young receiver's production and allow him to reach his full potential.

An ambitious proposal for the Packers and the Cardinals

The scenario outlined remains complex, however. Green Bay does not possess a first-round pick until 2028, which would make any major trade more difficult to structure. Despite this, Vacchiano suggests that the organization might be tempted to explore this type of move to accelerate its offensive progress.

The article also highlights potential ties between the coaches and executives involved, noting connections between Matt LaFleur and Sean McVay, as well as Mike Vrabel's presence in the Arizona organization, which could indirectly influence the discussions.

This is, however, a speculative proposal, with no official indication of concrete interest between the two teams at this stage. The matter therefore remains purely hypothetical, but it clearly illustrates the discussions surrounding the Packers' persistent offensive needs.

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