Is Dexter Lawrence on the Chicago Bears’ radar?

The Chicago Bears are actively preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, with the clear goal of addressing several key needs, particularly on defense.

One of the organization's top priorities remains the defensive line, which struggled significantly in 2025, both in applying pressure to the opposing quarterback and in containing the run.

Among the options being considered in the draft, the defensive tackle position is drawing particular attention. Prospects like Peter Woods of Clemson and Kayden McDonald of Ohio State are already among the top players available at defensive tackle.

However, a new avenue could completely change Chicago's plans.

Dexter Lawrence in the Chicago Bears' Crosshairs

According to a scenario proposed in a mock draft by Luke Easterling for Athlon Sports, the Bears could consider a major trade to acquire New York Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Under this scenario, Chicago would send its first-round pick, 25th overall, to land the two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection.

This idea is based on the fact that Lawrence has reportedly recently expressed a desire for a change of scenery, potentially opening the door to trade discussions between the two organizations.

According to this projection, the Giants might be tempted to accept a solid offer for a player under contract for the next two seasons, after signing a four-year extension worth $90 million in 2023.

For the Bears, adding a player of Dexter Lawrence's caliber would make an immediate impact. He would become a central pillar of Dennis Allen's defense, capable of improving both run defense and interior pressure on the quarterback.

However, the question remains: Is a rebuilding team like Chicago willing to sacrifice a premium draft pick for an established player?

With general manager Ryan Poles, known for his boldness, no option can be completely ruled out as the Bears look to accelerate their return to the ranks of competitive NFL teams.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.