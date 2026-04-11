Is Breece Hall being traded to the Seattle Seahawks?

In their quest to defend their Super Bowl title, the Seattle Seahawks could be considering a major move in the trade market by acquiring the New York Jets' star running back, Breece Hall, according to a report by Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports.

This trade proposal would involve sending a third-round pick in 2026 and a fifth-round pick in 2027 to New York in exchange for the dynamic running back.

According to Vacchiano, the Jets recently applied the franchise tag to Hall, while still hoping to reach a long-term deal with him. However, the running back's future in New York remains uncertain, fueling speculation about a possible departure.

For their part, the Seahawks may be looking for a replacement for Kenneth Walker, who has now left via free agency. Adding Breece Hall would provide an immediate and explosive solution to Seattle's running game.

Breece Hall could transform the Seahawks' offense

In this scenario, acquiring Hall would be seen as a major upgrade for an already competitive team. His explosiveness, ability to produce big plays, and versatility in the passing game would make him an ideal weapon to complement the defending champions' offense.

Vacchiano also notes that the price to pay would be significant but reasonable in the context of the current running back market, where a third-round pick would represent a realistic starting point for negotiations.

For the Jets, a team potentially in rebuilding mode, trading a player of Hall's caliber could allow them to accumulate assets for the future, even if his value remains extremely high.

This scenario remains hypothetical, however, but it clearly illustrates the potential impact Breece Hall could have on a team aiming to repeat as NFL champions.

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