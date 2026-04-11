Here are the 16 players participating in the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the league has released the list of players set to participate in the first round.

A total of 16 prospects will have the opportunity to experience this pivotal moment in their careers in person as they prepare to make the leap to the National Football League.

Being invited to attend the Draft in person remains a privilege reserved for the most prominent prospects, who are often expected to be selected in the top picks.

Ohio State Emerges as a Talent Hotbed

Among the highlights of this list of players attending the 2026 NFL Draft, Ohio State University's dominance stands out. The program has no fewer than five invited players, confirming its reputation as one of the NFL's top talent suppliers.

The Buckeyes' representatives are:

Caleb Downs (DB)

(DB) Kayden McDonald (DT)

(DT) Arvell Reese (LB)

(LB) Sonny Styles (LB)

(LB) Carnell Tate (WR)

This strong showing highlights the depth and quality of the program, which continues to supply the NFL with impact players.

A Notable Absence at the Top

Despite being the favorite to be selected with the first overall pick, Fernando Mendoza will not be present at the event. The Indiana University quarterback has chosen to experience this moment with his family, away from the spotlight.

He is widely expected to be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, a selection that could mark a turning point for the franchise.

Here are the 16 prospects invited to the first round:

David Bailey (LB, Texas Tech)

(LB, Texas Tech) Rueben Bain Jr. (DE, Miami)

(DE, Miami) Mansoor Delane (DB, LSU)

(DB, LSU) Caleb Downs (DB, Ohio State)

(DB, Ohio State) Keldric Faulk (DE, Auburn)

(DE, Auburn) Colton Hood (DB, Tennessee)

(DB, Tennessee) Makai Lemon (WR, USC)

(WR, USC) Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame)

(RB, Notre Dame) Francis Mauigoa (OL, Miami)

(OL, Miami) Kayden McDonald (DT, Ohio State)

(DT, Ohio State) Kadyn Proctor (T, Alabama)

(T, Alabama) Arvell Reese (LB, Ohio State)

(LB, Ohio State) Ty Simpson (QB, Alabama)

(QB, Alabama) Sonny Styles (LB, Ohio State)

(LB, Ohio State) Carnell Tate (WR, Ohio State)

(WR, Ohio State) Jordyn Tyson (WR, Arizona State)

The 2026 NFL Draft promises an exciting first round, featuring elite talent and several teams in rebuilding mode.

Between the expected picks, potential surprises, and personal decisions like Mendoza's, this event remains one of the most closely watched moments on the football calendar.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.