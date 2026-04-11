General Manager Position with the Leafs: Here Are Four Potential Candidates

In recent days and weeks, there have been several firings across the National Hockey League.

Whether it's coaches, like Patrick Roy and Bruce Cassidy, or general managers, like Brad Treliving, several people have lost their jobs recently.

Some of these firings really caught us by surprise, but others were expected, such as Treliving's with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Indeed, given the Leafs' dreadful season, it was clear that Treliving's seat was very hot.

What was bound to happen has finally happened, and now the Leafs are looking for a new general manager to lead their beautiful team.

And a vacant position means rumors and candidates, especially for a role like the Leafs' GM.

According to Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star, four candidates—all currently employed in the NHL—have already been linked to the Maple Leafs.

Nick Kypreos: Hockey executives…such as Doug Armstrong, Dean Lombardi, Peter Chiarelli, and Mike Gillis have been linked to Toronto – Toronto Star (4/9) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 11, 2026

Here are the four candidates and their current positions:

Doug Armstrong: General Manager of the St. Louis Blues and former GM of Team Canada

Dean Lombardi: Senior Advisor for the Philadelphia Flyers

Peter Chiarelli: Vice President of Hockey Operations with the Blues

Mike Gillis: General Manager of the Genève-Servette hockey club in Switzerland's NL

If there's one name that stands out from this group—and not necessarily for the right reasons—it's Peter Chiarelli.

We all remember him from his time in Edmonton, where he made several bad trades and signed several bad contracts for the Oilers, earning him a reputation as one of the worst GMs in the NHL.

The trades of Taylor Hall for Adam Larsson and Jordan Eberle for Ryan Strome, among others, drew a lot of criticism, and let's just say Chiarelli didn't exactly surround Connor McDavid with the right players.

So it's pretty funny to see that Chiarelli is a name currently linked to the Leafs.

Just imagine if a GM with a bad reputation and a history of terrible decisions were to take the reins of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

We'd be laughing our heads off, even though we could seriously doubt Chiarelli's ability to get the Leafs back on the path to success.

In short, all of this remains to be seen, and it will be a long process, but still, if Chiarelli is in the conversation in Toronto, things are looking bad.

In Brief

– Some info on the Habs' opponent tonight.

The Blue Jackets have scored only 16 goals in their last 10 games, a 2-7-1 skid…. “We don't have a forward in the top 60 in scoring,” Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said. https://t.co/HWKDJjstdv — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) April 11, 2026

– That's beautiful.

A special bond between a player and his coach A special bond between coach and player#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6jWvFpp0F3 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 10, 2026

– Worth noting.

The Red Wings prospect notably finished ahead of a teammate of Michael Hage https://t.co/EnBb3jmSof — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 11, 2026

– A first home game for CF Montréal.