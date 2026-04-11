David Reinbacher is reportedly being recalled by the CH

Tonight, the CH got roughed up by the Jackets.

It happens.

But worse than the loss: Noah Dobson left the game and never returned. We hope he'll be back in his spot tomorrow, but don't hold your breath—chances are he won't be.

Why am I saying this?

Because Marco d'Amico reported that David Reinbacher is expected to be called up by the Habs and will rejoin the team for their game in Long Island.

Sources indicate David Reinbacher will be called up by the Montreal Canadiens after the game to join the team in New York. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 12, 2026

We've been eagerly awaiting this call-up, and with two games left to play, it looks like it's finally happening.

The Austrian has yet to play an NHL game. The former fifth overall pick in the 2023 draft has recorded 24 points in 57 games this season and has a +18 rating.

As for Dobson, we hope he didn't break a finger blocking Zach Werenski's shot.

We still haven't heard anything on that front, by the way.

No information on Dobson's status, but keep in mind, there's no need to rush the process for a minor injury. Lots of teams are already resting players. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 12, 2026

Let's hope the recall is simply to give Dobson some rest ahead of the playoffs. Yes, Montreal wants to win its last two games to improve its chances of winning the division, but we want him to be 100% for the postseason…

Overtime

In tonight's game, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj were the second and third most-used defensemen, respectively. That's not ideal, and if we're going to play these two defensemen 20 minutes anyway, we might as well call up our top defensive prospect.

Reinbacher could make his NHL debut on the road against a team that doesn't have a strong offense. I'm looking forward to seeing him play (if he does, that is).