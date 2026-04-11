Craig Kimbrel is coming to New York

A few weeks ago, the New York Mets signed Craig Kimbrel to a minor league contract. Following spring training, the veteran was sent down to the minors.

Since the start of the season, he has pitched one inning in the minors. And clearly, the time had come for the Mets to call him up for the remainder of the season.

According to several sources in New York, the Mets have decided to recall the player who is expected to one day be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

We should therefore see him pitch for a 10th team in his career. The Braves (twice), the Padres, the Red Sox, the Cubs, the White Sox, the Dodgers, the Phillies, the Orioles, and the Astros have all relied on him throughout his career.

News: The Mets are calling up veteran reliever (and likely future Hall of Famer) Craig Kimbrel today, source confirms @JonHeyman report. More to come. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 11, 2026

He will join a bullpen that has been among the best in the league since the start of the season. The Mets' relievers have a 2.85 ERA, good for sixth in the league.

Kimbrel, however, won't solve the Mets' offensive problems.

Last year, the veteran pitcher primarily pitched for the Astros (11 innings)… but he only pitched 12 innings in the Majors. He also briefly played for the Braves organization, where he enjoyed considerable success throughout his career.

We'll see if he still has magic in his arm, having recorded 68 saves between 2022 and 2024 in Los Angeles, Philly, and Baltimore.

PMLB

Clay Holmes' injury: the Mets aren't worried.

Carlos Mendoza says that Clay Holmes “doesn't seem too concerned” about his injury. Mendoza says that there are currently no plans to send Holmes for imaging. pic.twitter.com/x9qNENirlY — SNY (@SNYtv) April 11, 2026

Ouch.

Tatsuya Imai vs. the Mariners tonight: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO, 37 P Season ERA: 7.27 pic.twitter.com/tLYlcUD9rM — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 11, 2026

Another injury.

Royce Lewis is headed to the injured list with a knee sprain pic.twitter.com/j4BuwesKv1 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 11, 2026

What a night.

MAX MUNCY WALKS IT OFF WITH HIS 3RD HOMER OF THE NIGHT 😱 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/5yUPTBXmfl — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 11, 2026

Speaking of veteran relievers: 478 saves for Kenley Jansen.

Kenley Jansen now has 478 saves, tied with Lee Smith for third in MLB history pic.twitter.com/GIJ9kVkfjO — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 11, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.