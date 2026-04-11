Tonight, the Habs will face the Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre. Jakub Dobes is expected to start in goal.

One wonders if Samuel Montembeault will be his backup, given that the team will also play tomorrow on Long Island.

That said, we were also wondering what the team's lineup would look like tonight. And from what we understand, it's likely to be pretty similar to the one we saw on Thursday.

According to Anthony Martineau, we should expect Brendan Gallagher and Zachary Bolduc to sit out tonight.

Reminder: Neither of them played on Thursday either.

I'm told that Brendan Gallagher and Zachary Bolduc are expected to sit out again tonight.@TVASports — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 11, 2026

For Gallagher, this will be his third consecutive game on the bench (and his fourth this season). More than ever, it feels like the team doesn't see him as part of the lineup heading into the playoffs.

And at the same time, it's a nice luxury to have him as a card up their sleeve. If the team gets off to a rough start in the playoffs, putting him in the lineup could galvanize the troops.

In Bolduc's case, it feels like Joe Veleno has simply overtaken him in the pecking order. Veleno, who is truly making himself indispensable in Montreal thanks to his versatility and energy, is the one who pushed Bolduc out of the lineup on Thursday night.

More than ever, then, it feels like the Habs have their group of 12 forwards with which they're ready to start the playoffs. Gallagher and Bolduc as extras is (very) nice depth… and maybe Michael Hage will join that group as well.

In brief

– Jet Greaves will face the Habs tonight.

– I like that.

One Caufield on the ice, one Caufield in the stands One Caufield on the ice, one Caufield in the stands#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XoG9VHoQ6i — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 11, 2026

– Touching.

– Interesting.

Nick Kypreos: Re Morgan Rielly: A buyout is unlikely, considering he has four years left on his contract; expect the club to do its best to convince him to waive…and send him to a place of his liking – Sportsnet (4/3) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 11, 2026

– That makes sense.