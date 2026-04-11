A Cowboys player has been arrested

Dallas C owboys player Markquese Bell was arrested Friday in Texas and faces serious charges.

Bell, 27, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, as well as possession of less than two grams of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. He was taken into custody by Prosper police before being booked into the Collin County Jail, where he remained as of Saturday morning.

As for the Dallas Cowboys, the organization confirmed it is aware of the situation but declined to comment further at this time.

On the football side, Markquese Bell is entering the second year of his three-year, $9 million contract. Last season, he started three games with the Texas team, showing some potential in the secondary.

Possible Consequences in the NFL

This arrest could have significant repercussions on his career. Under the NFL's personal conduct policy, Bell faces suspension, a fine, or both.

As the investigation continues, his immediate future in the league remains uncertain. This situation could also force the Cowboys to reevaluate their defensive options ahead of next season.

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