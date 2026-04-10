Top 5: Sidney Crosby and the Penguins Back in the Playoffs

Raphael Simard
Top 5: Sidney Crosby and the Penguins Back in the Playoffs
Credit: X

Last night in the NHL, the Canadiens won a huge game against the Lightning.

There were 13 other games on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins Back in the Playoffs

With a win over the Devils, the Penguins could qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Thanks to a 5-2 win, Pittsburgh will participate in the spring tournament. A return for the dynamic trio, then.

What great news for Sidney Crosby and the organization, which, at one point, thought it would have to trade him.

Crosby and Evgeni Malkin combined for their team's fourth goal.

Crosby's 263rd game with two or more assists.

Egor Chinakhov, meanwhile, is incredible.

He has 36 points in 41 games since arriving in Pittsburgh. What a signing by Kyle Dubas!

Pittsburgh is guaranteed to finish second in the Metropolitan Division.

The Mammoth were also in contention, and thanks to a 4-1 win over the Preds, they secured their ticket to the playoffs. Utah is the fourth team in the West to qualify.

2. The Sabres hold onto first place in the Atlantic

The Habs won, but if the Sabres had lost, Montreal would be atop the Atlantic Division.

However, Buffalo won. In fact, the Sabres crushed the Jackets 5-0. Colten Ellis recorded a 37-save shutout.

Lindy Ruff's team still holds a two-point lead over Montreal.

The Canadiens, however, have a game in hand.

(Credit: NHL.com)

In the first period, Peyton Krebs broke the tie.

It turned out to be the game-winner.

In the third period, Josh Doan added to the lead.

He ended up finishing the game with two goals.

Logan Stanley and Josh Norris (two assists) also played well in the win.

3. First win for Peter DeBoer at the helm of the Islanders

In New York, a new chapter was beginning.

It was Peter DeBoer's first game as the team's head coach.

Let's just say it got off to a good start.

Brayden Schenn scored in the opening minutes.

The Islanders finished the first period with two goals and 24 shots.

Poor Artur Akhtyamov.

In a 5-3 victory, Matthew Schaefer rewrote history.

He tied Brian Leetch with his 23rd goal of the season.

4. The Avalanche Wins the President's Trophy

It's official!

The Avalanche won't win the Stanley Cup. The team has just won the Presidents' Trophy. They're guaranteed to finish first in the overall standings, and we know that this honor hasn't necessarily gone to the best teams in recent years.

Yesterday, Colorado beat the Flames 3-1.

In the win, Nathan MacKinnon recorded an assist on all of his team's goals.

He even scored (on an empty net) and moved two goals ahead of Cole Caufield in the race for the Maurice Richard Trophy.

In the loss, Tyson Gross scored his team's third goal.

His first in the NHL.

5. The Hurricanes score seven goals even though they rested several key players

Yesterday, the Hurricanes were in Chicago.

Rod Brind'Amour decided to rest pretty much all of his best players.

That didn't stop Carolina from scoring seven goals against the hapless Blackhawks.

I guess that's good for the Hawks' tanking…

In the 7-2 win, William Carrier and Logan Stankoven led the charge for the Canes.

Three points each. Stankoven, in particular, has been on a roll lately.

Both of the Hawks' goals were scored by Anton Frondell.


Overtime

– Wow.

– Three goals for John Carlson.

– Jason Robertson secures the win for the Stars.

– Big game.

– No game tonight.

– What a night for Moritz Seider!

(Credit: NHL.com)
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