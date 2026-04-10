Top 5: Sidney Crosby and the Penguins Back in the Playoffs

Last night in the NHL, the Canadiens won a huge game against the Lightning.

There were 13 other games on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins Back in the Playoffs

With a win over the Devils, the Penguins could qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Thanks to a 5-2 win, Pittsburgh will participate in the spring tournament. A return for the dynamic trio, then.

What great news for Sidney Crosby and the organization, which, at one point, thought it would have to trade him.

Crosby and Evgeni Malkin combined for their team's fourth goal.

Crosby's 263rd game with two or more assists.

Sidney Crosby (0-2—2) notched his 263rd career multi-assist game and passed Adam Oates (262) for seventh place on the NHL's all-time list. Jaromir Jagr (266) sits in sixth. #NHLStats Tune in : https://t.co/dT34F4MhkC https://t.co/daMQF0qpX7 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 10, 2026

Egor Chinakhov, meanwhile, is incredible.

He has 36 points in 41 games since arriving in Pittsburgh. What a signing by Kyle Dubas!

What a pass from Egor Chinakhov as Bryan Rust scores his 29th of the year pic.twitter.com/oq1rM4JJXH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 9, 2026

Pittsburgh is guaranteed to finish second in the Metropolitan Division.

The Mammoth were also in contention, and thanks to a 4-1 win over the Preds, they secured their ticket to the playoffs. Utah is the fourth team in the West to qualify.

2. The Sabres hold onto first place in the Atlantic

The Habs won, but if the Sabres had lost, Montreal would be atop the Atlantic Division.

However, Buffalo won. In fact, the Sabres crushed the Jackets 5-0. Colten Ellis recorded a 37-save shutout.

WHAT A TIME FOR YOUR FIRST CAREER @PEPSI SHUTOUT! pic.twitter.com/5V40vtwwz5 — NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2026

Lindy Ruff's team still holds a two-point lead over Montreal.

The Canadiens, however, have a game in hand.

In the first period, Peyton Krebs broke the tie.

It turned out to be the game-winner.

What a shot from Peyton Krebs : Blue Jackets vs. Sabres LIVE on SNO, SNP, or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/Jbo4NIMMrE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 9, 2026

In the third period, Josh Doan added to the lead.

He ended up finishing the game with two goals.

Josh Doan steals the puck and RIPS it home! pic.twitter.com/mxfHpbVuCt — NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2026

Logan Stanley and Josh Norris (two assists) also played well in the win.

3. First win for Peter DeBoer at the helm of the Islanders

In New York, a new chapter was beginning.

It was Peter DeBoer's first game as the team's head coach.

Peter DeBoer is ready to go for his Islanders coaching debut pic.twitter.com/Hr6WNgIM6G — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 9, 2026

Let's just say it got off to a good start.

Brayden Schenn scored in the opening minutes.

Brayden Schenn opens the scoring on the Island pic.twitter.com/4oopME6bmV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 9, 2026

The Islanders finished the first period with two goals and 24 shots.

Poor Artur Akhtyamov.

Artur Akhtyamov was a VERY good sport showing some love to his team after they let him get SHELLED for 24 shots in the 1st period of his first NHL start (h/t @odognine2) pic.twitter.com/6WEWKp0DB9 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 9, 2026

In a 5-3 victory, Matthew Schaefer rewrote history.

He tied Brian Leetch with his 23rd goal of the season.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER HAS TIED BRIAN LEETCH'S ROOKIE D-MAN GOAL RECORD OF 23!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qJammJOnqs — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 10, 2026

4. The Avalanche Wins the President's Trophy

It's official!

The Avalanche won't win the Stanley Cup. The team has just won the Presidents' Trophy. They're guaranteed to finish first in the overall standings, and we know that this honor hasn't necessarily gone to the best teams in recent years.

Yesterday, Colorado beat the Flames 3-1.

The @Avalanche clinched their fourth Presidents' Trophy (also 2020-21, 2000-01 & 1996-97), tied with the Bruins and Rangers for the second most among all teams behind the Red Wings (6x).#NHLStats: https://t.co/GrzdVHk3VG pic.twitter.com/30P5BkZNxd — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 10, 2026

In the win, Nathan MacKinnon recorded an assist on all of his team's goals.

He even scored (on an empty net) and moved two goals ahead of Cole Caufield in the race for the Maurice Richard Trophy.

Necas Looney Tunes running around hounding the puck just to feed MacKinnon an ENG. pic.twitter.com/UObbcO7MD0 — Mike Bartner (@MikeBartner) April 10, 2026

In the loss, Tyson Gross scored his team's third goal.

His first in the NHL.

TYSON GROSS FIRST NHL GOAL ALERT pic.twitter.com/FghQQMluvP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 10, 2026

5. The Hurricanes score seven goals even though they rested several key players

Yesterday, the Hurricanes were in Chicago.

Rod Brind'Amour decided to rest pretty much all of his best players.

Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Jaccob Slavin (undisclosed), Jordan Staal (undisclosed), Jordan Martinook (undisclosed), Seth Jarvis (undisclosed), Sebastian Aho (undisclosed), and Andrei Svechnikov (undisclosed) will miss tonight's game against the Blackhawks. — Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) April 10, 2026

That didn't stop Carolina from scoring seven goals against the hapless Blackhawks.

I guess that's good for the Hawks' tanking…

Even while sitting SEVEN of their regulars, the Canes have put up SEVEN GOALS on the Blackhawks tonight pic.twitter.com/SsHwRhm7De — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 10, 2026

In the 7-2 win, William Carrier and Logan Stankoven led the charge for the Canes.

Three points each. Stankoven, in particular, has been on a roll lately.

Logan Stankoven has been on fire , with a 3-point game tonight (2 goals, 1 assist), and has 7 goals and 9 points over his current 6-game point streak. #CarolinaCulture — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) April 10, 2026

Both of the Hawks' goals were scored by Anton Frondell.

Anton Frondell's got his second of the night!!! pic.twitter.com/FftYKmzTCt — NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2026

Overtime

– Wow.

OMG, LEO CARLSSON WHAT A SPECTACULAR GOAL! pic.twitter.com/26UNHxkzET — NHL (@NHL) April 10, 2026

– Three goals for John Carlson.

– Jason Robertson secures the win for the Stars.

– Big game.

Moritz Seider carried the Red Wings on his back as Detroit picked up two massive points in the playoff race against Philly pic.twitter.com/ExDuA4txyf — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 10, 2026

– No game tonight.

– What a night for Moritz Seider!