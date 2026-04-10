The Wolverines are out of the playoffs: Michael Hage is now free to sign with the CH

Tonight, we were closely following the Canadiens' game.

At stake in this game: second place in the Atlantic Division, which they ultimately secured with a win.

But a college hockey game was also being watched by a large number of Habs fans at 8:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Denver. We were closely following this game because a loss for Michigan could mean Michael Hage signing with the Habs right away.

For the occasion, the Habs prospect returned to his spot on the second line.

He hadn't been at 100% over the past few days… and it was clear during tonight's game that he doesn't seem to have fully recovered.

But in the end, the Wolverines were defeated. It took two overtime periods to decide the winner, and Denver ultimately came out on top.

Pioneers captain Kent Anderson secured the win for his team.

KENT ANDERSON CALLS GAME FOR DENVER pic.twitter.com/ojFly9H9vX — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) April 10, 2026

In the loss, Hage recorded an assist on the goal by his captain, TJ Hughes.

In the third period, with the game tied, Jayden Perron scored on the power play.

A major league shot.

What a perfect shot from Jayden Perron, a killer on the power play. @USHL | @ChicagoSteel pic.twitter.com/zxibeslqsm — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) April 10, 2026

Michigan was heading for the win, but with a few minutes left, the defending champions sent both teams into overtime.

And those same defending champions will have a chance to defend their title on Saturday.

Overtime

The Canadiens will play two games this weekend and wrap up their season on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Theoretically, then, Hage could sign his entry-level contract in the coming hours and play this weekend. That said, it was clear tonight that he wasn't 100%… and one wonders if he's still dealing with his injury (and to what extent it's affecting him).

If that's the case, will we see him play with the Habs this season? The next few hours will tell us a lot about that.