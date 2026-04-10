Quebec native Nicholas Cenacle is ready to make the leap to the CFL

Nicholas “Nick” Cenacle's journey toward the Canadian Football League (CFL) draft, scheduled for April 28, has been anything but a smooth ride.

Behind the dynamic wide receiver lies a man whose resilience was tested long before he stepped onto the professional field.

Raised by a courageous single mother in Saint-Hubert, Nick learned the value of sacrifice at a very young age. His life was turned upside down during his teenage years when his mother was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Between medical bills and eviction from their home, the family fell into financial hardship. It was the support of his best friend, Gerry Caruana, and his family (owners of a pizzeria in Longueuil), that provided him with a roof over his head and the stability he needed to pursue his dream.

From the Longueuil pizzeria to the beaches of Hawaii

Despite the hardships, Cenacle excels at Vanier College. Just as the pandemic was putting the brakes on his initial American ambitions, a dramatic turn of events occurred: an offer from the University of Hawaii. Without a prior visit, Nick flew 8,000 km from home. His exceptional work ethic allowed him to make his mark with the Rainbow Warriors, where he exploded in 2024 with 721 yards and six touchdowns.

Not even a knee injury in 2025 could derail his destiny. Returning for the Hawaii Bowl, he caught the game-winning touchdown, cementing his status as an exceptional player.

A football IQ on par with the league's elite

Today, scouts see him as a raw talent capable of reading defenses with disconcerting maturity. Several experts are already comparing him to Tyson Philpot for his agility after the catch and his utility on special teams. Beyond the numbers from the combine, it's his football intelligence and steely character that make him one of Quebec's top prospects in the 2026 draft class. Nicholas Cenacle isn't just ready for the CFL; he's ready to prove that gold can be born from dust.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.